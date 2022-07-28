Illinois’ COVID-19 ICU usage continues to increase

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 7,151 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 17 additional deaths Thursday.
As of late Wednesday, Illinois had 1,476 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 171 were in intensive care units and 43 were on ventilators. The 171 COVID-19 patients in the ICU is the most for the state since February 28, though far below the all-time high of 1,177 set on January 12.
For Wednesday, the state administered 15,330 vaccines.
From the IDPH’s data dashboard:
Case rate per 100,000: 38.9 (up 0.5 from Wednesday)
Percentage of ICU beds available: 18%
COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions (seven-day rolling average): 143 (Down 1 from Wednesday)
Weekly deaths reported: 52
Illinois has seen 3,557,740 total cases of the virus, and 34,352 people have died.
County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.
The definition of a COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: the seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.
Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.
At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by the CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.
|County
|Case Rate/100,000
|% available ICU beds
|COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)
|Weekly
deaths
|Bureau
|37.2
|27
|0
|0
|Chicago
|33.1
|16
|24
|9
|DeKalb
|38.1
|13
|2
|0
|DuPage
|42
|20
|11
|2
|Grundy
|31.7
|27
|0
|0
|Kane
|46.3
|20
|6
|2
|Kendall
|37.7
|27
|1
|0
|Lake
|41.8
|23
|5
|0
|La Salle
|34.9
|27
|1
|0
|Lee
|31.3
|13
|1
|0
|McHenry
|38.1
|23
|4
|1
|Ogle
|31.1
|13
|1
|0
|Suburban
Cook
|38.2
|16
|31
|11
|Whiteside
|35.7
|13
|0
|1
|Will
|39.3
|16
|9
|4
Vaccine update: As of Thursday, the IDPH reported a total of 28,720,375 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,972,376 vaccines administered.
As of Thursday, 8,322,633 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.32% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.
CDC numbers:
Among Illinois residents 5 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,763,057 (73.5%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,680,708 (81.2%)
Among Illinois residents 12 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,338,269 (76.9%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,202,046 (84.9%)
Among Illinois residents 18 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 7,695,168 (78.1%)
At Least 1 Dose: 8,497,846 (86.2%)
Among Illinois residents 65 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 1,826,116 (89.4%)
At Least 1 Dose: 1,973,997 (95%)
There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.
In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:
Chicago: 69.02%
Suburban Cook: 72.85%
Lake: 70.41%
McHenry: 65.92%
DuPage: 75.60%
Kane: 66.53%
Will: 66.82%
Kendall: 69.39%
La Salle: 58.44%
Grundy: 57.82%
DeKalb: 56.71%
Ogle: 57.03%
Lee: 58.94%
Whiteside: 51.94%
Bureau: 56.82%