Illinois’ COVID-19 ICU usage continues to increase

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 7,151 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 17 additional deaths Thursday.

As of late Wednesday, Illinois had 1,476 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 171 were in intensive care units and 43 were on ventilators. The 171 COVID-19 patients in the ICU is the most for the state since February 28, though far below the all-time high of 1,177 set on January 12.

For Wednesday, the state administered 15,330 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 38.9 (up 0.5 from Wednesday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 18%

COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions (seven-day rolling average): 143 (Down 1 from Wednesday)

Weekly deaths reported: 52

Illinois has seen 3,557,740 total cases of the virus, and 34,352 people have died.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: the seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by the CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

County Case Rate/100,000 % available ICU beds COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions

(7-day rolling average) Weekly

deaths Bureau 37.2 27 0 0 Chicago 33.1 16 24 9 DeKalb 38.1 13 2 0 DuPage 42 20 11 2 Grundy 31.7 27 0 0 Kane 46.3 20 6 2 Kendall 37.7 27 1 0 Lake 41.8 23 5 0 La Salle 34.9 27 1 0 Lee 31.3 13 1 0 McHenry 38.1 23 4 1 Ogle 31.1 13 1 0 Suburban

Cook 38.2 16 31 11 Whiteside 35.7 13 0 1 Will 39.3 16 9 4

Vaccine update: As of Thursday, the IDPH reported a total of 28,720,375 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,972,376 vaccines administered.

As of Thursday, 8,322,633 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.32% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,763,057 (73.5%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,680,708 (81.2%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,338,269 (76.9%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,202,046 (84.9%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,695,168 (78.1%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,497,846 (86.2%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,826,116 (89.4%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,973,997 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 69.02%

Suburban Cook: 72.85%

Lake: 70.41%

McHenry: 65.92%

DuPage: 75.60%

Kane: 66.53%

Will: 66.82%

Kendall: 69.39%

La Salle: 58.44%

Grundy: 57.82%

DeKalb: 56.71%

Ogle: 57.03%

Lee: 58.94%

Whiteside: 51.94%

Bureau: 56.82%