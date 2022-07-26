July 26, 2022
Illinois’ COVID-19 rate continues upward trend

New COVID-19 hospital admissions back over 140 in Illinois

By John Sahly
Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order up to four free at-⁠home COVID-⁠19 tests. Log on to www.covidtests.gov to order your free test.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 5,205 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and seven additional deaths Tuesday.

As of late Monday, Illinois had 1,466 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 139 were in intensive care units and 39 were on ventilators.

For Monday, the state administered 16,020 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 41.4 (up 1.6 from Monday, highest since June 4)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 21%

COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions (seven-day rolling average): 142 (Up 6 from Monday)

Weekly deaths reported: 52

Illinois has seen 3,548,004 total cases of the virus, and 34,326 people have died.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: the seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by the CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

CountyCase Rate/100,000% available ICU bedsCOVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)		Weekly
deaths
Bureau322800
Chicago36.116259
DeKalb411920
DuPage45.130102
Grundy38.12800
Kane49.33052
Kendall38.92800
Lake452660
La Salle33.82810
Lee29.21900
McHenry38.22651
Ogle33.11910
Suburban
Cook		39.7173211
Whiteside37.21911
Will42.82774

Vaccine update: As of Tuesday, the IDPH reported a total of 28,657,675 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,942,451 vaccines administered.

As of Tuesday, 8,320,504 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.30% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,763,057 (73.5%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,680,708 (81.2%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,338,269 (76.9%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,202,046 (84.9%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,695,168 (78.1%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,497,846 (86.2%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,826,116 (89.4%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,973,997 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 69.00%

Suburban Cook: 72.83%

Lake: 70.39%

McHenry: 65.91%

DuPage: 75.58%

Kane: 66.52%

Will: 66.81%

Kendall: 69.37%

La Salle: 58.43%

Grundy: 57.81%

DeKalb: 56.70%

Ogle: 57.02%

Lee: 58.93%

Whiteside: 51.93%

Bureau: 56.81%

