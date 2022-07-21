Illinois’ COVID-19 hospitalizations nearing 1,500, most since mid-February

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 6,636 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 11 additional deaths Thursday.

As of late Wednesday, Illinois had 1,479 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, the most since February 18. Of those, 157 were in intensive care units, and 49 were on ventilators.

For Wednesday, the state administered 14,708 vaccines. The state is now averaging 13,399 vaccines per day, the most since May 30.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 35.4 (+1.4 from Wednesday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 19%

COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 145 (-1 from Wednesday)

Weekly deaths reported: 59

Illinois has seen 3,523,006 total cases of the virus, and 34,302 people have died.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

County Case Rate/100,000 % available ICU beds COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions

(7-day rolling average) Weekly

deaths Bureau 26.8 19 0 0 Chicago 30.7 13 25 6 DeKalb 34.6 20 1 0 DuPage 37.6 21 12 1 Grundy 33.4 19 0 0 Kane 35 21 4 2 Kendall 36.1 19 1 0 Lake 34.9 21 6 6 La Salle 35.1 19 1 2 Lee 30.1 20 1 0 McHenry 33.7 21 5 0 Ogle 26.4 20 0 0 Suburban

Cook 34.6 25 33 8 Whiteside 36.2 20 1 1 Will 35.7 23 7 2

Vaccine update: As of Thursday, IDPH reported a total of 28,512,045 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,881,691 vaccines administered.

As of Thursday, 8,316,658 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.27% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,753,257 (73.4%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,669,372 (81.1%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,329,747 (76.9%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,193,617 (84.8%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,687,685 (78%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,490,639 (86.2%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,824,470 (89.3%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,972,897 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 68.98%

Suburban Cook: 72.80%

Lake: 70.35%

McHenry: 65.85%

DuPage: 75.56%

Kane: 66.45%

Will: 66.77%

Kendall: 69.18%

La Salle: 58.40%

Grundy: 57.78%

DeKalb: 56.67%

Ogle: 57.02%

Lee: 58.96%

Whiteside: 51.90%

Bureau: 56.79%