Illinois now averaging 140 new COVID-19 hospitalizations per day, most since mid-February

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 11,248 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 14 additional deaths for Friday, Saturday and Sunday combined. IDPH does not update its data dashboard on weekends.

As of late Sunday, Illinois had 1,387 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 151 were in intensive care units, and 48 were on ventilators.

For Friday-Sunday, the state administered 32,391 vaccines. The state is averaging 12,191 COVID-19 vaccines per day over the past week, the highest average since June 7.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 36.3 (+1.2 from Sunday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 22%

COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 140 (-6 from Friday. First time Illinois has been at 140 or above since February 16)

Weekly deaths reported: 59

Illinois has seen 3,507,262 total cases of the virus, and 34,271 people have died.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

County Case Rate/100,000 % available ICU beds COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions

(7-day rolling average) Weekly

deaths Bureau 30.7 24 0 0 Chicago 32.7 17 25 6 DeKalb 33.3 21 1 0 DuPage 37.2 35 12 1 Grundy 39 24 0 0 Kane 33.7 35 4 2 Kendall 35 24 1 0 Lake 34.1 30 7 6 La Salle 38.6 24 1 2 Lee 30.5 21 1 0 McHenry 34.1 30 5 0 Ogle 26.7 21 1 0 Suburban

Cook 35.9 20 30 8 Whiteside 39 21 1 1 Will 36.1 25 7 2

Vaccine update: As of Monday, IDPH reported a total of 28,426,745 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,836,640 vaccines administered.

As of Monday, 8,313,421 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.25% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,753,257 (73.4%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,669,372 (81.1%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,329,747 (76.9%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,193,617 (84.8%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,687,685 (78%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,490,639 (86.2%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,824,470 (89.3%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,972,897 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 68.96%

Suburban Cook: 72.77%

Lake: 70.32%

McHenry: 65.83%

DuPage: 75.53%

Kane: 66.43%

Will: 66.76%

Kendall: 69.17%

La Salle: 58.38%

Grundy: 57.75%

DeKalb: 56.65%

Ogle: 56.99%

Lee: 58.93%

Whiteside: 51.89%

Bureau: 56.78%