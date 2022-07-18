Illinois now averaging 140 new COVID-19 hospitalizations per day, most since mid-February

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 11,248 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 14 additional deaths for Friday, Saturday and Sunday combined. IDPH does not update its data dashboard on weekends.
As of late Sunday, Illinois had 1,387 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 151 were in intensive care units, and 48 were on ventilators.
For Friday-Sunday, the state administered 32,391 vaccines. The state is averaging 12,191 COVID-19 vaccines per day over the past week, the highest average since June 7.
From the IDPH’s data dashboard:
Case rate per 100,000: 36.3 (+1.2 from Sunday)
Percentage of ICU beds available: 22%
COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 140 (-6 from Friday. First time Illinois has been at 140 or above since February 16)
Weekly deaths reported: 59
Illinois has seen 3,507,262 total cases of the virus, and 34,271 people have died.
County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.
The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.
Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.
At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.
|County
|Case Rate/100,000
|% available ICU beds
|COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)
|Weekly
deaths
|Bureau
|30.7
|24
|0
|0
|Chicago
|32.7
|17
|25
|6
|DeKalb
|33.3
|21
|1
|0
|DuPage
|37.2
|35
|12
|1
|Grundy
|39
|24
|0
|0
|Kane
|33.7
|35
|4
|2
|Kendall
|35
|24
|1
|0
|Lake
|34.1
|30
|7
|6
|La Salle
|38.6
|24
|1
|2
|Lee
|30.5
|21
|1
|0
|McHenry
|34.1
|30
|5
|0
|Ogle
|26.7
|21
|1
|0
|Suburban
Cook
|35.9
|20
|30
|8
|Whiteside
|39
|21
|1
|1
|Will
|36.1
|25
|7
|2
Vaccine update: As of Monday, IDPH reported a total of 28,426,745 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,836,640 vaccines administered.
As of Monday, 8,313,421 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.25% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.
CDC numbers:
Among Illinois residents 5 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,753,257 (73.4%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,669,372 (81.1%)
Among Illinois residents 12 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,329,747 (76.9%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,193,617 (84.8%)
Among Illinois residents 18 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 7,687,685 (78%)
At Least 1 Dose: 8,490,639 (86.2%)
Among Illinois residents 65 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 1,824,470 (89.3%)
At Least 1 Dose: 1,972,897 (95%)
There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.
In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:
Chicago: 68.96%
Suburban Cook: 72.77%
Lake: 70.32%
McHenry: 65.83%
DuPage: 75.53%
Kane: 66.43%
Will: 66.76%
Kendall: 69.17%
La Salle: 58.38%
Grundy: 57.75%
DeKalb: 56.65%
Ogle: 56.99%
Lee: 58.93%
Whiteside: 51.89%
Bureau: 56.78%