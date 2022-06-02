Illinois’ COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to increase as BA.2.12.1 variant takes foothold

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,399 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and eight additional deaths Thursday.

The latest IDPH data shows the BA.2.12.1 version of the omicron variant is now up to 42.8% of COVID-19 cases in the state as of May 28, up from 32.3% the week prior. BA.2 is down to 56.6% of known COVID-19 cases in the state.

For Wednesday, the state administered 22,041 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 36.4 (+0.1 from Wednesday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 20%

COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 108 (+4 from Wednesday)

Weekly deaths reported: 45

Illinois has seen 3,313,162 total cases of the virus, and 33,844 people have died.

As of late Wednesday, Illinois had 1,267 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, an overnight increase of six patients and the highest total since February 21. Of those, 118 were in intensive care units, and 33 were on ventilators.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

County Case Rate/100,000 % available ICU beds COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions

(7-day rolling average) Weekly

deaths Bureau 17.8 19 0 0 Chicago 34.9 19 18 8 DeKalb 37.7 11 1 0 DuPage 40.5 30 8 3 Grundy 28.9 19 1 0 Kane 32.3 30 3 4 Kendall 43.9 19 1 0 Lake 44.1 20 7 3 La Salle 32.9 19 0 0 Lee 53.4 11 0 0 McHenry 31 20 4 0 Ogle 34.8 11 0 0 Suburban

Cook 40 16 30 11 Whiteside 21.8 11 0 0 Will 37 12 6 2

Vaccine update: As of Thursday, the IDPH reported a total of 27,517,645 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,388,276 vaccines administered.

As of Thursday, 8,277,662 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 64.97% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,758,217 (73.4%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,693,281 (81.3%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,340,047 (77%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,222,532 (85.1%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,702,059 (78.2%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,522,787 (86.5%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,823,532 (89.2%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,977,502 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 68.66%

Suburban Cook: 72.45%

Lake: 69.90%

McHenry: 65.57%

DuPage: 75.26%

Kane: 66.18%

Will: 66.47%

Kendall: 68.79%

La Salle: 58.22%

Grundy: 57.56%

DeKalb: 56.45%

Ogle: 56.81%

Lee: 58.83%

Whiteside: 51.78%

Bureau: 56.72%