May 25, 2022
Illinois COVID-19 hospitalizations fall

State’s case rate rises to 41.6 cases per 100,000 people

By John Sahly
FILE - Vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are seen at a temporary clinic in Exeter, N.H. on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. The Food and Drug Administration has authorized another booster dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for people age 50 and up, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,406 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and eight additional deaths Wednesday.

For Tuesday, the state administered 18,998 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 41.6 (+0.8 from Tuesday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 22%

COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 109 (+2 from Tuesday)

Weekly deaths reported: 56

Illinois has seen 3,274,360 total cases of the virus, and 33,796 people have died.

As of late Tuesday, Illinois had 1,138 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, a decrease of 61 patients overnight. Of those, 120 were in intensive care units, and 35 were on ventilators.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

CountyCase Rate/100,000% available ICU bedsCOVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)		Weekly
deaths
Bureau12.62500
Chicago42.318205
DeKalb42.12013
DuPage48.63093
Grundy31.12500
Kane38.53041
Kendall48.62510
Lake492264
La Salle34.52510
Lee40.92010
McHenry39.52260
Ogle21.62000
Suburban
Cook		50182715
Whiteside37.52000
Will41.22376

Vaccine update: As of Wednesday, the IDPH reported a total of 27,281,745 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,270,391 vaccines administered.

As of Wednesday, 8,251,472 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 64.76% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,733,091 (73.2%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,661,245 (81%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,316,354 (76.7%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,192,540 (84.8%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,679,472 (77.9%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,494,378 (86.2%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,818,218 (89%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,971,783 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 67.48%

Suburban Cook: 71.59%

Lake: 69.17%

McHenry: 64.74%

DuPage: 74.02%

Kane: 65.10%

Will: 65.28%

Kendall: 68.66%

La Salle: 57.90%

Grundy: 57.35%

DeKalb: 56.21%

Ogle: 56.60%

Lee: 58.59%

Whiteside: 51.63%

Bureau: 56.42%

