Illinois COVID-19 hospitalizations fall

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,406 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and eight additional deaths Wednesday.
For Tuesday, the state administered 18,998 vaccines.
From the IDPH’s data dashboard:
Case rate per 100,000: 41.6 (+0.8 from Tuesday)
Percentage of ICU beds available: 22%
COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 109 (+2 from Tuesday)
Weekly deaths reported: 56
Illinois has seen 3,274,360 total cases of the virus, and 33,796 people have died.
As of late Tuesday, Illinois had 1,138 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, a decrease of 61 patients overnight. Of those, 120 were in intensive care units, and 35 were on ventilators.
County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.
The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.
Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.
At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.
|County
|Case Rate/100,000
|% available ICU beds
|COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)
|Weekly
deaths
|Bureau
|12.6
|25
|0
|0
|Chicago
|42.3
|18
|20
|5
|DeKalb
|42.1
|20
|1
|3
|DuPage
|48.6
|30
|9
|3
|Grundy
|31.1
|25
|0
|0
|Kane
|38.5
|30
|4
|1
|Kendall
|48.6
|25
|1
|0
|Lake
|49
|22
|6
|4
|La Salle
|34.5
|25
|1
|0
|Lee
|40.9
|20
|1
|0
|McHenry
|39.5
|22
|6
|0
|Ogle
|21.6
|20
|0
|0
|Suburban
Cook
|50
|18
|27
|15
|Whiteside
|37.5
|20
|0
|0
|Will
|41.2
|23
|7
|6
Vaccine update: As of Wednesday, the IDPH reported a total of 27,281,745 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,270,391 vaccines administered.
As of Wednesday, 8,251,472 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 64.76% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.
CDC numbers:
Among Illinois residents 5 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,733,091 (73.2%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,661,245 (81%)
Among Illinois residents 12 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,316,354 (76.7%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,192,540 (84.8%)
Among Illinois residents 18 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 7,679,472 (77.9%)
At Least 1 Dose: 8,494,378 (86.2%)
Among Illinois residents 65 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 1,818,218 (89%)
At Least 1 Dose: 1,971,783 (95%)
There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.
In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:
Chicago: 67.48%
Suburban Cook: 71.59%
Lake: 69.17%
McHenry: 64.74%
DuPage: 74.02%
Kane: 65.10%
Will: 65.28%
Kendall: 68.66%
La Salle: 57.90%
Grundy: 57.35%
DeKalb: 56.21%
Ogle: 56.60%
Lee: 58.59%
Whiteside: 51.63%
Bureau: 56.42%