Illinois’ COVID-19 case rate continues to fall

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,988 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths Tuesday.
The state’s seven-day rolling average for new cases per day went down to 5,204, the lowest average since May 9.
For Monday, the state administered 15,007 vaccines.
From the IDPH’s data dashboard:
Case rate per 100,000: 40.8 (-1.5 from Monday, lowest point since May 9)
Percentage of ICU beds available: 24%
COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 107 (Same as Monday)
Weekly deaths reported: 56
Illinois has seen 3,267,954 total cases of the virus, and 33,788 people have died.
As of late Monday, Illinois had 1,199 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, the most since Feb. 23. Of those, 125 were in intensive care units, and 33 were on ventilators.
County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.
The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.
Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.
At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.
|County
|Case Rate/100,000
|% available ICU beds
|COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)
|Weekly
deaths
|Bureau
|11.7
|23
|0
|0
|Chicago
|41.7
|21
|20
|5
|DeKalb
|46
|21
|1
|3
|DuPage
|49.2
|33
|9
|3
|Grundy
|28.3
|23
|0
|0
|Kane
|39
|33
|4
|1
|Kendall
|48
|23
|1
|0
|Lake
|51.1
|23
|7
|4
|La Salle
|32.1
|23
|1
|0
|Lee
|35.1
|21
|1
|0
|McHenry
|39.7
|23
|6
|0
|Ogle
|20.2
|21
|0
|0
|Suburban
Cook
|49.4
|20
|26
|15
|Whiteside
|39.5
|21
|0
|0
|Will
|41.2
|26
|6
|6
Vaccine update: As of Tuesday, the IDPH reported a total of 27,264,245 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,251,393 vaccines administered.
As of Tuesday, 8,249,884 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 64.75% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.
CDC numbers:
Among Illinois residents 5 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,731,058 (73.2%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,658,597 (81%)
Among Illinois residents 12 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,314,524 (76.7%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,190,132 (84.8%)
Among Illinois residents 18 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 7,677,721 (77.9%)
At Least 1 Dose: 8,492,068 (86.2%)
Among Illinois residents 65 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 1,817,575 (89%)
At Least 1 Dose: 1,971,091 (95%)
There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.
In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:
Chicago: 67.46%
Suburban Cook: 71.58%
Lake: 69.16%
McHenry: 64.73%
DuPage: 74.01%
Kane: 65.09%
Will: 65.27%
Kendall: 68.65%
La Salle: 57.88%
Grundy: 57.34%
DeKalb: 56.20%
Ogle: 56.59%
Lee: 58.58%
Whiteside: 51.62%
Bureau: 56.41%