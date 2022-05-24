Illinois’ COVID-19 case rate continues to fall

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,988 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths Tuesday.

The state’s seven-day rolling average for new cases per day went down to 5,204, the lowest average since May 9.

For Monday, the state administered 15,007 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 40.8 (-1.5 from Monday, lowest point since May 9)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 24%

COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 107 (Same as Monday)

Weekly deaths reported: 56

Illinois has seen 3,267,954 total cases of the virus, and 33,788 people have died.

As of late Monday, Illinois had 1,199 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, the most since Feb. 23. Of those, 125 were in intensive care units, and 33 were on ventilators.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

County Case Rate/100,000 % available ICU beds COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions

(7-day rolling average) Weekly

deaths Bureau 11.7 23 0 0 Chicago 41.7 21 20 5 DeKalb 46 21 1 3 DuPage 49.2 33 9 3 Grundy 28.3 23 0 0 Kane 39 33 4 1 Kendall 48 23 1 0 Lake 51.1 23 7 4 La Salle 32.1 23 1 0 Lee 35.1 21 1 0 McHenry 39.7 23 6 0 Ogle 20.2 21 0 0 Suburban

Cook 49.4 20 26 15 Whiteside 39.5 21 0 0 Will 41.2 26 6 6

Vaccine update: As of Tuesday, the IDPH reported a total of 27,264,245 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,251,393 vaccines administered.

As of Tuesday, 8,249,884 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 64.75% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

[ What’s next for COVID-19 vaccines for youngest US children ]

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,731,058 (73.2%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,658,597 (81%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,314,524 (76.7%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,190,132 (84.8%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,677,721 (77.9%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,492,068 (86.2%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,817,575 (89%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,971,091 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 67.46%

Suburban Cook: 71.58%

Lake: 69.16%

McHenry: 64.73%

DuPage: 74.01%

Kane: 65.09%

Will: 65.27%

Kendall: 68.65%

La Salle: 57.88%

Grundy: 57.34%

DeKalb: 56.20%

Ogle: 56.59%

Lee: 58.58%

Whiteside: 51.62%

Bureau: 56.41%