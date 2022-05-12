May 12, 2022
Coronavirus

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Illinois continue to go up

State’s case rate now at 44.1 cases per 100,000 people

By John Sahly

File photo: Prepared Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine syringes are seen at London Middle School in Wheeling, Ill., Friday, June 11, 2021. After nearly 15 months of shutdowns, limited capacity and sheltering at home, the State of Illinois, including Chicago, fully reopened today. Businesses still can have their own rules for capacity, masks and social distancing. Masks are still required on public transportation and in airports, schools and hospitals. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 5,686 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths Thursday.

The state’s seven-day rolling average for new cases per day went up to 5,618, the highest average since Feb. 10.

For Wednesday, the state administered 11,533 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 44.1 (+1.7 from Wednesday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 19%

COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 77 (+2 from Wednesday, highest rate since Feb. 28)

Weekly deaths reported: 46

Illinois has seen 3,200,930 total cases of the virus, and 33,698 people have died.

As of late Wednesday, Illinois had 880 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, an overnight increase of 19 patients and the most total people in the hospital with COVID-19 since March 2. Of those, 85 were in intensive care units, and 21 were on ventilators.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

CountyCase Rate/100,000% available ICU bedsCOVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)		Weekly
deaths
Bureau17.31800
Chicago41.220127
DeKalb53.69.911
DuPage67.426104
Grundy29.11800
Kane44.72632
Kendall591810
Lake57.52252
La Salle38.11800
Lee33.89.900
McHenry47.52242
Ogle31.19.900
Suburban
Cook		59.315217
Whiteside34.99.901
Will45.92243

Vaccine update: As of Thursday, the IDPH reported a total of 26,953,045 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,081,962 vaccines administered.

As of Thursday, 8,256,023 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 64.80% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,741,238 (73.3%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,728,492 (81.6%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,326,771 (76.8%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,261,528 (85.5%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,691,166 (78.1%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,563,899 (86.9%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,821,558 (89.2%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,988,317 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 68.34%

Suburban Cook: 72.49%

Lake: 69.55%

McHenry: 65.37%

DuPage: 75.15%

Kane: 66.09%

Will: 66.34%

Kendall: 68.62%

La Salle: 58.12%

Grundy: 57.39%

DeKalb: 56.33%

Ogle: 56.67%

Lee: 58.70%

Whiteside: 51.64%

Bureau: 56.45%

CoronavirusCOVID-19 VaccineIDPH
John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the digital editor for the Shaw Media Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as the Northwest Herald's digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.