COVID-19 hospitalizations in Illinois continue to go up

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 5,686 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths Thursday.
The state’s seven-day rolling average for new cases per day went up to 5,618, the highest average since Feb. 10.
For Wednesday, the state administered 11,533 vaccines.
From the IDPH’s data dashboard:
Case rate per 100,000: 44.1 (+1.7 from Wednesday)
Percentage of ICU beds available: 19%
COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 77 (+2 from Wednesday, highest rate since Feb. 28)
Weekly deaths reported: 46
Illinois has seen 3,200,930 total cases of the virus, and 33,698 people have died.
As of late Wednesday, Illinois had 880 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, an overnight increase of 19 patients and the most total people in the hospital with COVID-19 since March 2. Of those, 85 were in intensive care units, and 21 were on ventilators.
County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.
The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.
Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.
At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.
|County
|Case Rate/100,000
|% available ICU beds
|COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)
|Weekly
deaths
|Bureau
|17.3
|18
|0
|0
|Chicago
|41.2
|20
|12
|7
|DeKalb
|53.6
|9.9
|1
|1
|DuPage
|67.4
|26
|10
|4
|Grundy
|29.1
|18
|0
|0
|Kane
|44.7
|26
|3
|2
|Kendall
|59
|18
|1
|0
|Lake
|57.5
|22
|5
|2
|La Salle
|38.1
|18
|0
|0
|Lee
|33.8
|9.9
|0
|0
|McHenry
|47.5
|22
|4
|2
|Ogle
|31.1
|9.9
|0
|0
|Suburban
Cook
|59.3
|15
|21
|7
|Whiteside
|34.9
|9.9
|0
|1
|Will
|45.9
|22
|4
|3
Vaccine update: As of Thursday, the IDPH reported a total of 26,953,045 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,081,962 vaccines administered.
As of Thursday, 8,256,023 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 64.80% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.
CDC numbers:
Among Illinois residents 5 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,741,238 (73.3%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,728,492 (81.6%)
Among Illinois residents 12 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,326,771 (76.8%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,261,528 (85.5%)
Among Illinois residents 18 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 7,691,166 (78.1%)
At Least 1 Dose: 8,563,899 (86.9%)
Among Illinois residents 65 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 1,821,558 (89.2%)
At Least 1 Dose: 1,988,317 (95%)
There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.
In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:
Chicago: 68.34%
Suburban Cook: 72.49%
Lake: 69.55%
McHenry: 65.37%
DuPage: 75.15%
Kane: 66.09%
Will: 66.34%
Kendall: 68.62%
La Salle: 58.12%
Grundy: 57.39%
DeKalb: 56.33%
Ogle: 56.67%
Lee: 58.70%
Whiteside: 51.64%
Bureau: 56.45%