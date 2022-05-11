May 11, 2022
Coronavirus

COVID-19 hospital admissions continue to climb in Illinois

State’s case rate rises to 42.4 cases per 100,000 people

By John Sahly
FILE - A sign advising visitors to don face coverings stands outside the main entrance to UCHealth University of Colorado hospital Friday, April 1, 2022, in Aurora, Colo. COVID cases are starting to rise again in the United States, with numbers up in most states and up steeply in several. One expert says he expects more of a “bump” than the monstrous surge of the first omicron wave, but another says it’s unclear how high the curve will rise and it may be more like a hill. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

FILE - A sign advising visitors to don face coverings stands outside the main entrance to UCHealth University of Colorado hospital Friday, April 1, 2022, in Aurora, Colo. COVID cases are starting to rise again in the United States, with numbers up in most states and up steeply in several. One expert says he expects more of a “bump” than the monstrous surge of the first omicron wave, but another says it’s unclear how high the curve will rise and it may be more like a hill. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) (David Zalubowski/AP)

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,158 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 11 additional deaths Wednesday.

The state’s seven-day rolling average for new cases per day went up to 5,398, the highest average since Feb. 10.

For Tuesday, the state administered 12,607 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 42.4 (+0.5 from Tuesday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 21%

COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 75 (+2 from Tuesday, highest rate since Feb. 28)

Weekly deaths reported: 46

Illinois has seen 3,195,244 total cases of the virus, and 33,695 people have died.

As of late Tuesday, Illinois had 861 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, an overnight increase of 15 patients and the most total people in the hospital with COVID-19 since March 2. Of those, 86 were in intensive care units, and 19 were on ventilators.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

CountyCase Rate/100,000% available ICU bedsCOVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)		Weekly
deaths
Bureau14.32400
Chicago39.118117
DeKalb51.98.511
DuPage64.63094
Grundy30.82400
Kane43.93042
Kendall57.92410
Lake56.62852
La Salle38.32400
Lee33.48.500
McHenry45.72842
Ogle29.28.500
Suburban
Cook		57.718217
Whiteside32.18.501
Will43.62643

Vaccine update: As of Wednesday, the IDPH reported a total of 26,920,145 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,070,429 vaccines administered.

As of Wednesday, 8,255,241 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 64.79% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,731,780 (73.2%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,718,690 (81.5%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,317,401 (76.7%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,251,832 (85.4%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,681,925 (78%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,554,321 (86.8%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,818,966 (89%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,985,667 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 68.33%

Suburban Cook: 72.48%

Lake: 69.54%

McHenry: 65.37%

DuPage: 75.14%

Kane: 66.08%

Will: 66.33%

Kendall: 68.61%

La Salle: 58.11%

Grundy: 57.38%

DeKalb: 56.32%

Ogle: 56.66%

Lee: 58.69%

Whiteside: 51.64%

Bureau: 56.45%

CoronavirusCOVID-19 VaccineIDPH
John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the digital editor for the Shaw Media Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as the Northwest Herald's digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.