COVID-19 hospital admissions continue to climb in Illinois

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,158 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 11 additional deaths Wednesday.
The state’s seven-day rolling average for new cases per day went up to 5,398, the highest average since Feb. 10.
For Tuesday, the state administered 12,607 vaccines.
From the IDPH’s data dashboard:
Case rate per 100,000: 42.4 (+0.5 from Tuesday)
Percentage of ICU beds available: 21%
COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 75 (+2 from Tuesday, highest rate since Feb. 28)
Weekly deaths reported: 46
Illinois has seen 3,195,244 total cases of the virus, and 33,695 people have died.
As of late Tuesday, Illinois had 861 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, an overnight increase of 15 patients and the most total people in the hospital with COVID-19 since March 2. Of those, 86 were in intensive care units, and 19 were on ventilators.
County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.
The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.
Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.
At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.
|County
|Case Rate/100,000
|% available ICU beds
|COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)
|Weekly
deaths
|Bureau
|14.3
|24
|0
|0
|Chicago
|39.1
|18
|11
|7
|DeKalb
|51.9
|8.5
|1
|1
|DuPage
|64.6
|30
|9
|4
|Grundy
|30.8
|24
|0
|0
|Kane
|43.9
|30
|4
|2
|Kendall
|57.9
|24
|1
|0
|Lake
|56.6
|28
|5
|2
|La Salle
|38.3
|24
|0
|0
|Lee
|33.4
|8.5
|0
|0
|McHenry
|45.7
|28
|4
|2
|Ogle
|29.2
|8.5
|0
|0
|Suburban
Cook
|57.7
|18
|21
|7
|Whiteside
|32.1
|8.5
|0
|1
|Will
|43.6
|26
|4
|3
Vaccine update: As of Wednesday, the IDPH reported a total of 26,920,145 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,070,429 vaccines administered.
As of Wednesday, 8,255,241 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 64.79% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.
CDC numbers:
Among Illinois residents 5 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,731,780 (73.2%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,718,690 (81.5%)
Among Illinois residents 12 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,317,401 (76.7%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,251,832 (85.4%)
Among Illinois residents 18 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 7,681,925 (78%)
At Least 1 Dose: 8,554,321 (86.8%)
Among Illinois residents 65 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 1,818,966 (89%)
At Least 1 Dose: 1,985,667 (95%)
There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.
In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:
Chicago: 68.33%
Suburban Cook: 72.48%
Lake: 69.54%
McHenry: 65.37%
DuPage: 75.14%
Kane: 66.08%
Will: 66.33%
Kendall: 68.61%
La Salle: 58.11%
Grundy: 57.38%
DeKalb: 56.32%
Ogle: 56.66%
Lee: 58.69%
Whiteside: 51.64%
Bureau: 56.45%