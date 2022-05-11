COVID-19 hospital admissions continue to climb in Illinois

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,158 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 11 additional deaths Wednesday.

The state’s seven-day rolling average for new cases per day went up to 5,398, the highest average since Feb. 10.

For Tuesday, the state administered 12,607 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 42.4 (+0.5 from Tuesday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 21%

COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 75 (+2 from Tuesday, highest rate since Feb. 28)

Weekly deaths reported: 46

Illinois has seen 3,195,244 total cases of the virus, and 33,695 people have died.

As of late Tuesday, Illinois had 861 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, an overnight increase of 15 patients and the most total people in the hospital with COVID-19 since March 2. Of those, 86 were in intensive care units, and 19 were on ventilators.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

County Case Rate/100,000 % available ICU beds COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions

(7-day rolling average) Weekly

deaths Bureau 14.3 24 0 0 Chicago 39.1 18 11 7 DeKalb 51.9 8.5 1 1 DuPage 64.6 30 9 4 Grundy 30.8 24 0 0 Kane 43.9 30 4 2 Kendall 57.9 24 1 0 Lake 56.6 28 5 2 La Salle 38.3 24 0 0 Lee 33.4 8.5 0 0 McHenry 45.7 28 4 2 Ogle 29.2 8.5 0 0 Suburban

Cook 57.7 18 21 7 Whiteside 32.1 8.5 0 1 Will 43.6 26 4 3

Vaccine update: As of Wednesday, the IDPH reported a total of 26,920,145 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,070,429 vaccines administered.

As of Wednesday, 8,255,241 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 64.79% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,731,780 (73.2%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,718,690 (81.5%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,317,401 (76.7%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,251,832 (85.4%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,681,925 (78%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,554,321 (86.8%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,818,966 (89%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,985,667 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 68.33%

Suburban Cook: 72.48%

Lake: 69.54%

McHenry: 65.37%

DuPage: 75.14%

Kane: 66.08%

Will: 66.33%

Kendall: 68.61%

La Salle: 58.11%

Grundy: 57.38%

DeKalb: 56.32%

Ogle: 56.66%

Lee: 58.69%

Whiteside: 51.64%

Bureau: 56.45%