Illinois COVID-19 cases rise to early February levels; hospitalizations up

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 5,344 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 15 additional deaths Tuesday.

The state’s seven-day rolling average for new cases per day went up to 5,339, the highest average since Feb. 10.

For Monday, the state administered 13,459 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 41.9 (+1.4 from Monday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 24%

COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 73 (+1 from Monday)

Weekly deaths reported: 46

Illinois has seen 3,189,086 total cases of the virus, and 33,684 people have died.

As of late Monday, Illinois had 846 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, an overnight increase of 69 patients and the most total people in the hospital with COVID-19 since March 2. Of those, 88 were in intensive care units, and 21 were on ventilators.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

County Case Rate/100,000 % available ICU beds COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions

(7-day rolling average) Weekly

deaths Bureau 11.7 26 0 0 Chicago 38.5 20 10 7 DeKalb 53.2 17 1 1 DuPage 65.8 36 9 4 Grundy 28.6 26 0 0 Kane 43.9 36 3 2 Kendall 55.3 26 1 0 Lake 55.5 27 5 2 La Salle 38.1 26 0 0 Lee 33 17 0 0 McHenry 45.5 27 4 2 Ogle 29.2 17 0 0 Suburban

Cook 57.8 23 20 7 Whiteside 34.7 17 0 1 Will 42.1 23 4 3

Vaccine update: As of Tuesday, the IDPH reported a total of 26,903,645 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,057,822 vaccines administered.

As of Tuesday, 8,254,390 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 64.79% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,730,860 (73.2%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,717,382 (81.5%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,316,569 (76.7%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,250,611 (85.4%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,681,136 (77.9%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,553,191 (86.8%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,818,609 (89%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,985,217 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 68.32%

Suburban Cook: 72.48%

Lake: 69.53%

McHenry: 65.36%

DuPage: 75.14%

Kane: 66.07%

Will: 66.33%

Kendall: 68.61%

La Salle: 58.11%

Grundy: 57.37%

DeKalb: 56.32%

Ogle: 56.66%

Lee: 58.69%

Whiteside: 51.64%

Bureau: 56.44%