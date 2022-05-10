Illinois COVID-19 cases rise to early February levels; hospitalizations up

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 5,344 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 15 additional deaths Tuesday.
The state’s seven-day rolling average for new cases per day went up to 5,339, the highest average since Feb. 10.
For Monday, the state administered 13,459 vaccines.
From the IDPH’s data dashboard:
Case rate per 100,000: 41.9 (+1.4 from Monday)
Percentage of ICU beds available: 24%
COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 73 (+1 from Monday)
Weekly deaths reported: 46
Illinois has seen 3,189,086 total cases of the virus, and 33,684 people have died.
As of late Monday, Illinois had 846 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, an overnight increase of 69 patients and the most total people in the hospital with COVID-19 since March 2. Of those, 88 were in intensive care units, and 21 were on ventilators.
County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.
The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.
Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.
At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.
|County
|Case Rate/100,000
|% available ICU beds
|COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)
|Weekly
deaths
|Bureau
|11.7
|26
|0
|0
|Chicago
|38.5
|20
|10
|7
|DeKalb
|53.2
|17
|1
|1
|DuPage
|65.8
|36
|9
|4
|Grundy
|28.6
|26
|0
|0
|Kane
|43.9
|36
|3
|2
|Kendall
|55.3
|26
|1
|0
|Lake
|55.5
|27
|5
|2
|La Salle
|38.1
|26
|0
|0
|Lee
|33
|17
|0
|0
|McHenry
|45.5
|27
|4
|2
|Ogle
|29.2
|17
|0
|0
|Suburban
Cook
|57.8
|23
|20
|7
|Whiteside
|34.7
|17
|0
|1
|Will
|42.1
|23
|4
|3
Vaccine update: As of Tuesday, the IDPH reported a total of 26,903,645 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,057,822 vaccines administered.
As of Tuesday, 8,254,390 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 64.79% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.
CDC numbers:
Among Illinois residents 5 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,730,860 (73.2%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,717,382 (81.5%)
Among Illinois residents 12 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,316,569 (76.7%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,250,611 (85.4%)
Among Illinois residents 18 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 7,681,136 (77.9%)
At Least 1 Dose: 8,553,191 (86.8%)
Among Illinois residents 65 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 1,818,609 (89%)
At Least 1 Dose: 1,985,217 (95%)
There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.
In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:
Chicago: 68.32%
Suburban Cook: 72.48%
Lake: 69.53%
McHenry: 65.36%
DuPage: 75.14%
Kane: 66.07%
Will: 66.33%
Kendall: 68.61%
La Salle: 58.11%
Grundy: 57.37%
DeKalb: 56.32%
Ogle: 56.66%
Lee: 58.69%
Whiteside: 51.64%
Bureau: 56.44%