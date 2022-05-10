May 10, 2022
Coronavirus

Illinois COVID-19 cases rise to early February levels; hospitalizations up

State’s case rate jumps to 41.9 cases per 100,000 people

By John Sahly

Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order up to four free at-⁠home COVID-⁠19 tests. Log on to www.covidtests.gov to order your free test. (Scott Anderson)

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 5,344 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 15 additional deaths Tuesday.

The state’s seven-day rolling average for new cases per day went up to 5,339, the highest average since Feb. 10.

For Monday, the state administered 13,459 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 41.9 (+1.4 from Monday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 24%

COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 73 (+1 from Monday)

Weekly deaths reported: 46

Illinois has seen 3,189,086 total cases of the virus, and 33,684 people have died.

As of late Monday, Illinois had 846 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, an overnight increase of 69 patients and the most total people in the hospital with COVID-19 since March 2. Of those, 88 were in intensive care units, and 21 were on ventilators.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

CountyCase Rate/100,000% available ICU bedsCOVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)		Weekly
deaths
Bureau11.72600
Chicago38.520107
DeKalb53.21711
DuPage65.83694
Grundy28.62600
Kane43.93632
Kendall55.32610
Lake55.52752
La Salle38.12600
Lee331700
McHenry45.52742
Ogle29.21700
Suburban
Cook		57.823207
Whiteside34.71701
Will42.12343

Vaccine update: As of Tuesday, the IDPH reported a total of 26,903,645 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,057,822 vaccines administered.

As of Tuesday, 8,254,390 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 64.79% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,730,860 (73.2%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,717,382 (81.5%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,316,569 (76.7%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,250,611 (85.4%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,681,136 (77.9%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,553,191 (86.8%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,818,609 (89%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,985,217 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 68.32%

Suburban Cook: 72.48%

Lake: 69.53%

McHenry: 65.36%

DuPage: 75.14%

Kane: 66.07%

Will: 66.33%

Kendall: 68.61%

La Salle: 58.11%

Grundy: 57.37%

DeKalb: 56.32%

Ogle: 56.66%

Lee: 58.69%

Whiteside: 51.64%

Bureau: 56.44%

John Sahly is the digital editor for the Shaw Media Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as the Northwest Herald's digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.