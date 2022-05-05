May 05, 2022
Coronavirus

Illinois COVID-19 hospital admissions up; state nears record low for patients on a ventilator

State’s case rate drops to 32.4 cases per 100,000 people

By John Sahly
Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order up to four free at-⁠home COVID-⁠19 tests. Log on to www.covidtests.gov to order your free test.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,148 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 10 additional deaths Thursday.

For Wednesday, the state administered 14,216 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 32.4 (-0.5 from Wednesday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 21%

COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 69 (+4 from Wednesday)

Weekly deaths reported: 46

Illinois has seen 3,161,606 total cases of the virus, and 33,653 people have died.

As of late Wednesday, Illinois had 799 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, the most since March 3. Of those, 81 were in intensive care units, and 18 were on ventilators. This is only the second time since COVID-19 hospitalization data became public in April 2020 that there were fewer than 20 coronavirus patients on a ventilator.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

CountyCase Rate/100,000% available ICU bedsCOVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)		Weekly
deaths
Bureau102400
Chicago30.9181016
DeKalb38.4511
DuPage50.93273
Grundy22.42400
Kane33.53230
Kendall35.12400
Lake35.12143
La Salle24.32401
Lee24.2500
McHenry34.72133
Ogle21500
Suburban
Cook		41.819209
Whiteside23.6500
Will33.72040

Vaccine update: As of Thursday, the IDPH reported a total of 26,819,445 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 21,998,768 vaccines administered.

As of Thursday, 8,249,626 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 64.75% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,712,070 (73.1%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,716,145 (81.5%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,298,374 (76.6%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,249,505 (85.3%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,663,222 (77.8%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,552,161 (86.8%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,812,203 (88.7%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,982,757 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 68.28%

Suburban Cook: 72.43%

Lake: 69.47%

McHenry: 65.32%

DuPage: 75.10%

Kane: 66.04%

Will: 66.29%

Kendall: 68.57%

La Salle: 58.08%

Grundy: 57.34%

DeKalb: 56.30%

Ogle: 56.63%

Lee: 58.67%

Whiteside: 51.62%

Bureau: 56.42%

