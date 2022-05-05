Illinois COVID-19 hospital admissions up; state nears record low for patients on a ventilator

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,148 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 10 additional deaths Thursday.
For Wednesday, the state administered 14,216 vaccines.
From the IDPH’s data dashboard:
Case rate per 100,000: 32.4 (-0.5 from Wednesday)
Percentage of ICU beds available: 21%
COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 69 (+4 from Wednesday)
Weekly deaths reported: 46
Illinois has seen 3,161,606 total cases of the virus, and 33,653 people have died.
As of late Wednesday, Illinois had 799 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, the most since March 3. Of those, 81 were in intensive care units, and 18 were on ventilators. This is only the second time since COVID-19 hospitalization data became public in April 2020 that there were fewer than 20 coronavirus patients on a ventilator.
County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.
The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.
Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.
At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.
|County
|Case Rate/100,000
|% available ICU beds
|COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)
|Weekly
deaths
|Bureau
|10
|24
|0
|0
|Chicago
|30.9
|18
|10
|16
|DeKalb
|38.4
|5
|1
|1
|DuPage
|50.9
|32
|7
|3
|Grundy
|22.4
|24
|0
|0
|Kane
|33.5
|32
|3
|0
|Kendall
|35.1
|24
|0
|0
|Lake
|35.1
|21
|4
|3
|La Salle
|24.3
|24
|0
|1
|Lee
|24.2
|5
|0
|0
|McHenry
|34.7
|21
|3
|3
|Ogle
|21
|5
|0
|0
|Suburban
Cook
|41.8
|19
|20
|9
|Whiteside
|23.6
|5
|0
|0
|Will
|33.7
|20
|4
|0
Vaccine update: As of Thursday, the IDPH reported a total of 26,819,445 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 21,998,768 vaccines administered.
As of Thursday, 8,249,626 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 64.75% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.
CDC numbers:
Among Illinois residents 5 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,712,070 (73.1%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,716,145 (81.5%)
Among Illinois residents 12 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,298,374 (76.6%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,249,505 (85.3%)
Among Illinois residents 18 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 7,663,222 (77.8%)
At Least 1 Dose: 8,552,161 (86.8%)
Among Illinois residents 65 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 1,812,203 (88.7%)
At Least 1 Dose: 1,982,757 (95%)
There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.
In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:
Chicago: 68.28%
Suburban Cook: 72.43%
Lake: 69.47%
McHenry: 65.32%
DuPage: 75.10%
Kane: 66.04%
Will: 66.29%
Kendall: 68.57%
La Salle: 58.08%
Grundy: 57.34%
DeKalb: 56.30%
Ogle: 56.63%
Lee: 58.67%
Whiteside: 51.62%
Bureau: 56.42%