April 13, 2022
Coronavirus

40% of Illinois 5-11 year olds have at least 1 COVID-19 vaccine dose

State’s case rate remains stable

By John Sahly

Leah Lefkove, 9, shows off her vaccination sticker just before being the first child to be vaccinated at the Viral Solutions vaccination and testing site in Decatur, Ga., on the first day COVID-19 vaccinations were available for children from 5 to 12 on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The U.S. enters a new phase Wednesday in its COVID-19 vaccination campaign, with shots now available to millions of elementary-age children in what health officials hailed as a major breakthrough after more than 18 months of illness, hospitalizations, deaths and disrupted education. (AP Photo/Ben Gray) (Ben Gray/AP)

Four out of every 10 children aged 5-11 in Illinois have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, according to new data from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Data released Wednesday showed 40.01% of Illinois children 5-11 have received at least a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, while 35.77% have received two doses. Three areas of the state are above 50% of 5-11 year olds with at least one dose, with DuPage County leading the way at 53.52%.

IDPH reported 2,060 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 10 additional deaths Wednesday.

For Tuesday, the state administered 23,670 shots.

From IDPH’s new data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 13.7 (Down 0.1 from Tuesday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 22%

COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 37

Weekly deaths reported: 71

Illinois has seen 3,088,725 total cases of the virus, and 33,499 people have died.

As of late Tuesday, Illinois had 519 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 65 were in intensive care units, and 35 were on ventilators.

County-by-county update: As of Tuesday, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions, and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

CountyCase Rate/100,000% of ICU beds availableCOVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)		Weekly deaths
Bureau5.62900
Chicago16.41763
DeKalb11.91700
DuPage17.42730
Grundy9.82900
Kane11.62711
Kendall12.02900
Lake15.22335
La Salle10.82902
Lee6.71700
McHenry9.42321
Ogle7.91700
Suburban Cook17.7181014
Whiteside10.31700
Will

Vaccine update: As of Wednesday, IDPH reported a total of 26,215,045 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 21,604,777 vaccines administered.

As of the time this story was published, 8,224,220 of the population of Illinois have been fully vaccinated, or 64.55%. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,664,475 (72.7%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,682,986 (81.2%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,253,639 (76.2%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,217,548 (85%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,613,869 (77.3%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,510,932 (86.4%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,798,763 (88%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,971,787 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from healthcare providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 67.97%

Suburban Cook: 72.19%

Lake: 69.05%

McHenry: 65.08%

DuPage: 74.86%

Kane: 65.69%

Will: 66.04%

Kendall: 68.24%

La Salle: 57.88%

Grundy: 57.13%

DeKalb: 56.15%

Ogle: 56.43%

Lee: 58.45%

Whiteside: 51.35%

Bureau: 55.95%

CoronavirusCOVID-19 VaccineIDPH
John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the digital editor for the Shaw Media Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as the Northwest Herald's digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.