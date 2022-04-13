40% of Illinois 5-11 year olds have at least 1 COVID-19 vaccine dose

Four out of every 10 children aged 5-11 in Illinois have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, according to new data from the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Data released Wednesday showed 40.01% of Illinois children 5-11 have received at least a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, while 35.77% have received two doses. Three areas of the state are above 50% of 5-11 year olds with at least one dose, with DuPage County leading the way at 53.52%.
IDPH reported 2,060 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 10 additional deaths Wednesday.
For Tuesday, the state administered 23,670 shots.
From IDPH’s new data dashboard:
Case rate per 100,000: 13.7 (Down 0.1 from Tuesday)
Percentage of ICU beds available: 22%
COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 37
Weekly deaths reported: 71
Illinois has seen 3,088,725 total cases of the virus, and 33,499 people have died.
As of late Tuesday, Illinois had 519 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 65 were in intensive care units, and 35 were on ventilators.
County-by-county update: As of Tuesday, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions, and weekly deaths.
The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.
Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.
At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.
|County
|Case Rate/100,000
|% of ICU beds available
|COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)
|Weekly deaths
|Bureau
|5.6
|29
|0
|0
|Chicago
|16.4
|17
|6
|3
|DeKalb
|11.9
|17
|0
|0
|DuPage
|17.4
|27
|3
|0
|Grundy
|9.8
|29
|0
|0
|Kane
|11.6
|27
|1
|1
|Kendall
|12.0
|29
|0
|0
|Lake
|15.2
|23
|3
|5
|La Salle
|10.8
|29
|0
|2
|Lee
|6.7
|17
|0
|0
|McHenry
|9.4
|23
|2
|1
|Ogle
|7.9
|17
|0
|0
|Suburban Cook
|17.7
|18
|10
|14
|Whiteside
|10.3
|17
|0
|0
|Will
Vaccine update: As of Wednesday, IDPH reported a total of 26,215,045 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 21,604,777 vaccines administered.
As of the time this story was published, 8,224,220 of the population of Illinois have been fully vaccinated, or 64.55%. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.
CDC numbers:
Among Illinois residents 5 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,664,475 (72.7%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,682,986 (81.2%)
Among Illinois residents 12 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,253,639 (76.2%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,217,548 (85%)
Among Illinois residents 18 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 7,613,869 (77.3%)
At Least 1 Dose: 8,510,932 (86.4%)
Among Illinois residents 65 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 1,798,763 (88%)
At Least 1 Dose: 1,971,787 (95%)
There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from healthcare providers on vaccines administered.
In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:
Chicago: 67.97%
Suburban Cook: 72.19%
Lake: 69.05%
McHenry: 65.08%
DuPage: 74.86%
Kane: 65.69%
Will: 66.04%
Kendall: 68.24%
La Salle: 57.88%
Grundy: 57.13%
DeKalb: 56.15%
Ogle: 56.43%
Lee: 58.45%
Whiteside: 51.35%
Bureau: 55.95%