40% of Illinois 5-11 year olds have at least 1 COVID-19 vaccine dose

Four out of every 10 children aged 5-11 in Illinois have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, according to new data from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Data released Wednesday showed 40.01% of Illinois children 5-11 have received at least a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, while 35.77% have received two doses. Three areas of the state are above 50% of 5-11 year olds with at least one dose, with DuPage County leading the way at 53.52%.

IDPH reported 2,060 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 10 additional deaths Wednesday.

For Tuesday, the state administered 23,670 shots.

From IDPH’s new data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 13.7 (Down 0.1 from Tuesday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 22%

COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 37

Weekly deaths reported: 71

Illinois has seen 3,088,725 total cases of the virus, and 33,499 people have died.

As of late Tuesday, Illinois had 519 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 65 were in intensive care units, and 35 were on ventilators.

County-by-county update: As of Tuesday, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions, and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

County Case Rate/100,000 % of ICU beds available COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions

(7-day rolling average) Weekly deaths Bureau 5.6 29 0 0 Chicago 16.4 17 6 3 DeKalb 11.9 17 0 0 DuPage 17.4 27 3 0 Grundy 9.8 29 0 0 Kane 11.6 27 1 1 Kendall 12.0 29 0 0 Lake 15.2 23 3 5 La Salle 10.8 29 0 2 Lee 6.7 17 0 0 McHenry 9.4 23 2 1 Ogle 7.9 17 0 0 Suburban Cook 17.7 18 10 14 Whiteside 10.3 17 0 0 Will

Vaccine update: As of Wednesday, IDPH reported a total of 26,215,045 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 21,604,777 vaccines administered.

As of the time this story was published, 8,224,220 of the population of Illinois have been fully vaccinated, or 64.55%. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,664,475 (72.7%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,682,986 (81.2%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,253,639 (76.2%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,217,548 (85%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,613,869 (77.3%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,510,932 (86.4%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,798,763 (88%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,971,787 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from healthcare providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 67.97%

Suburban Cook: 72.19%

Lake: 69.05%

McHenry: 65.08%

DuPage: 74.86%

Kane: 65.69%

Will: 66.04%

Kendall: 68.24%

La Salle: 57.88%

Grundy: 57.13%

DeKalb: 56.15%

Ogle: 56.43%

Lee: 58.45%

Whiteside: 51.35%

Bureau: 55.95%