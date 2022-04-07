Illinois covid update: New pandemic low for COVID-19 patients in ICU

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,496 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 11 additional deaths Thursday.

For Wednesday, the state administered 21,249 shots.

The state received the results of 110,334 COVID-19 tests in the 24 hours leading up to Thursday afternoon. The state’s positivity rate is 2.0%

Illinois has seen 3,078,124 total cases of the virus, and 33,454 people have died. The state has conducted a total of 57,791,677 tests since the start of the pandemic.

As of late Wednesday, Illinois had 517 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, a pandemic-low 57 were in intensive care units, and 22 were on ventilators.

Vaccine update: As of Thursday, IDPH reported a total of 26,015,245 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 21,487,432 vaccines administered.

As of the time this story was published, 8,213,676 of the population of Illinois have been fully vaccinated, or 64.47%. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,657,168 (72.6%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,685,021 (81.2%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,247,419 (76.1%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,219,214 (85.1%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,608,280 (77.2%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,512,160 (86.4%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,795,898 (87.9%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,969,597 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from healthcare providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 67.86%

Suburban Cook: 72.10%

Lake: 68.94%

McHenry: 65.01%

DuPage: 74.79%

Kane: 65.61%

Will: 65.96%

Kendall: 68.17%

La Salle: 57.84%

Grundy: 57.09%

DeKalb: 56.09%

Ogle: 56.39%

Lee: 58.38%

Whiteside: 51.33%

Bureau: 55.91%

Regional update: All 11 regions in the state are in Phase 5.

Regional data from the IDPH remains on a three-day lag.

The North Suburban (McHenry and Lake counties) region’s positivity rate increased to 3.0%. Currently, 30% of ICU beds are available.

Within this region, McHenry County’s seven-day positivity rate average stayed flat at 3.4%. Lake County, which does about two-thirds of the testing in the region, is reporting a rolling average of 2.9%.

Hospitalizations have decreased or remained stable four out of the past 10 days in this region. The region is down to a total of 28 COVID-19 patients in the hospital.

The West Suburban (DuPage and Kane counties) region’s positivity rate increased to 4.0%. Currently, 34% of ICU beds are available.

Within this region, Kane County’s seven-day positivity rate increased to 3.3%, and DuPage County’s went up to 4.3%.

Hospitalizations decreased or remained stable three out of the past 10 days in this region. The region is up to 47 total COVID-19 patients in the hospital.

The South Suburban (Will and Kankakee counties) region’s positivity rate increased to 2.8%. Currently, 26% of ICU beds are available.

Hospitalizations decreased or remained stable four out of the past 10 days in this region. The region is up to 29 total COVID-19 patients in the hospital.

The North (Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside and Winnebago counties) region’s positivity rate increased to 1.7%.

Currently, 17% of ICU beds are available.

Within this region, DeKalb County’s positivity rate increased to 2.2%, Lee County’s rate increased to 0.5%, and Whiteside County’s went up to 1.0%.

Hospitalizations decreased or remained stable four out of the past 10 days in this region. The region is up to 27 total COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The North-Central (Bureau, Fulton, Grundy, Henderson, Henry, Kendall, Knox, La Salle, Livingston, Marshall, McDonough, McLean, Mercer, Peoria, Putnam, Rock Island, Stark, Tazewell, Warren and Woodford counties) region’s positivity rate increased to 1.8%.

Within this region, La Salle County’s seven-day positivity rate increased to 0.9%. Currently, 26% of ICU beds are available. Hospitalizations decreased or remained stable for four out of the past 10 days. The region is up to a total of 67 COVID-19 patients in the hospital.

Chicago’s positivity rate increased to 1.7%. Currently, 18% of ICU beds are available. Hospitalizations decreased or remained stable for six out of the past 10 days.

Suburban Cook County’s positivity rate increased to 1.9%. Currently, 21% of ICU beds are available. Hospitalizations decreased or remained stable eight out of the past 10 days in this region.