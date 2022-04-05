Illinois COVID-19 update: 546 hospitalized, 34 new deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,798 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 34 additional deaths Tuesday.

The state’s seven-day rolling average for new virus cases moved up to 1,302 new cases per day, the highest average since March 4.

For Monday, the state administered 18,660 shots.

The state received the results of 39,447 COVID-19 tests in the 24 hours leading up to Tuesday afternoon. The state’s positivity rate is 1.9%

Illinois has seen 3,074,434 total cases of the virus, and 33,434 people have died. The state has conducted a total of 57,594,203 tests since the start of the pandemic.

As of late Monday, Illinois had 546 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 76 were in intensive care units, and 26 were on ventilators.

Vaccine update: As of Tuesday, the IDPH reported a total of 25,929,245 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 21,443,680 vaccines administered.

As of Tuesday, 8,209,663 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 64.43% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,647,194 (72.5%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,673,761 (81.1%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,238,404 (76%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,208,560 (85%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,602,855 (77.2%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,505,481 (86.3%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,794,408 (87.8%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,968,042 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 67.83%

Suburban Cook: 72.07%

Lake: 68.88%

McHenry: 64.98%

DuPage: 74.77%

Kane: 65.58%

Will: 65.93%

Kendall: 68.15%

La Salle: 57.80%

Grundy: 57.08%

DeKalb: 56.07%

Ogle: 56.37%

Lee: 58.36%

Whiteside: 51.30%

Bureau: 55.89%

Regional update: All 11 regions in the state are in Phase 5.

Regional data from the IDPH remains on a three-day lag.

The North Suburban (McHenry and Lake counties) region’s positivity rate increased to 2.9%. Currently, 31% of ICU beds are available.

Within this region, McHenry County’s seven-day positivity rate average increased to 3.3%. Lake County, which does about two-thirds of the testing in the region, is reporting a rolling average of 2.7%.

Hospitalizations have decreased or remained stable five out of the past 10 days in this region. The region is up to a total of 28 COVID-19 patients in the hospital.

The West Suburban (DuPage and Kane counties) region’s positivity rate increased to 3.6%. Currently, 36% of ICU beds are available.

Within this region, Kane County’s seven-day positivity rate increased to 3.1%, and DuPage County’s went up to 4.0%.

Hospitalizations decreased or remained stable five out of the past 10 days in this region. The region is down to 44 total COVID-19 patients in the hospital.

The South Suburban (Will and Kankakee counties) region’s positivity rate increased to 2.6%. Currently, 26% of ICU beds are available.

Hospitalizations decreased or remained stable five out of the past 10 days in this region. The region is up to 27 total COVID-19 patients in the hospital.

The North (Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside and Winnebago counties) region’s positivity rate increased to 1.6%.

Currently, 18% of ICU beds are available.

Within this region, DeKalb County’s positivity rate stayed flat at 2.0%, Lee County’s rate stayed flat at 0.4%, and Whiteside County’s stayed flat at 0.8%.

Hospitalizations decreased or remained stable seven out of the past 10 days in this region. The region is down to 23 total COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The North-Central (Bureau, Fulton, Grundy, Henderson, Henry, Kendall, Knox, La Salle, Livingston, Marshall, McDonough, McLean, Mercer, Peoria, Putnam, Rock Island, Stark, Tazewell, Warren and Woodford counties) region’s positivity rate stayed flat at 1.7%.

Within this region, La Salle County’s seven-day positivity rate decreased to 0.8%. Currently, 27% of ICU beds are available. Hospitalizations decreased or remained stable for four out of the past 10 days. The region is up to a total of 63 COVID-19 patients in the hospital.

Chicago’s positivity rate stayed flat at 1.6%. Currently, 18% of ICU beds are available. Hospitalizations decreased or remained stable for eight out of the past 10 days.

Suburban Cook County’s positivity rate increased to 1.8%. Currently, 21% of ICU beds are available. Hospitalizations decreased or remained stable seven out of the past 10 days in this region.