NFL draft preview: Everything Chicago Bears fans need to know ahead of 2023 draft

The biggest weekend of the Bears’ offseason is here. The 2023 NFL Draft begins Thursday and runs through Saturday.

For better or worse, NFL general managers are judged off two major milestones: The players they sign (or don’t) in free agency and the players they select (or don’t) in the draft.

For Bears general manager Ryan Poles, the 2023 draft will be a monumental one. He began the offseason holding the No. 1 overall draft pick, which he has since traded to the Carolina Panthers in a swap that netted the Bears a handful of draft picks (notably the No. 9 overall pick) and former Panthers star receiver DJ Moore.

Poles has been clear that he wants the foundation of his team to be built through the draft. He now holds 10 total draft picks in 2023 with which he can bolster his roster. His tenure as GM will likely be judged off what he does during this draft and next year’s, when he uses all those picks he acquired for the No. 1 overall selection.

His rebuild of the Bears’ roster will take a huge step forward this weekend. Here’s everything Bears fans need to know to prepare themselves for the draft.

How can I watch the draft?

This year’s draft takes place in Kansas City, Missouri. About two dozen of the top prospects will be on hand to walk across the stage when they hear their names during Thursday’s first round. All three days of the draft will be broadcast on both the NFL Network and ESPN.

Thursday: 7 p.m., Round 1

Friday: 6 p.m., Rounds 2-3

Saturday: 11 a.m., Rounds 4-7

When do the Bears pick?

Thanks to a 3-14 record last season, worst in the NFL, the Bears earned the No. 1 overall draft pick. But with Justin Fields firmly in place as the starting quarterback in 2023, other teams were eager to see if the Bears were willing to part with the top pick.

Poles traded the No. 1 overall pick to Carolina in exchange for Moore, the ninth overall pick, the 61st pick, Carolina’s first-round pick in 2024 and their second-round pick in 2025.

After the dust settled, the Bears were left with 10 total picks in the 2023 draft. Here are all the Bears’ picks entering Thursday:

First round: No. 9 overall

Second round: No. 53 overall (traded from Baltimore)

Second round: No. 61 overall (traded from Carolina)

Third round: No. 64 overall

Fourth round: No. 103 overall

Fourth round: No. 133 overall (traded from Philadelphia)

Fifth round: No. 136 overall

Fifth round: No. 148 overall (traded from New England through Baltimore)

Seventh round: No. 218 overall

Seventh round: No. 258 (compensatory pick)

What to expect from Poles and the Bears?

With a roster full of holes, few positions are out of the question for the Bears at No. 9 overall. The only shock would be if they were to draft a quarterback. In trading away the No. 1 pick, they essentially endorsed Fields for at least one more season. With two first-round picks a year from now in 2024, Poles has the draft capital to address the quarterback position if he feels that Fields isn’t working out.

Now, though, any number of positions could be in play. They could be particularly interested in a defensive lineman or an offensive tackle. The Bears recorded a league-worst 20 sacks defensively in 2022, and a pass rusher or defensive tackle could help there. They also have a gaping hole in the starting lineup at right tackle.

Poles did not speak with members of the media prior to the draft, but his top deputy – assistant general manager Ian Cunningham – did.

“I think that’s what we always do is try to take that best player available approach,” Cunningham said. “I think the whole ‘needs’ thing kind of – it’s funny, Ryan and I were having this conversation earlier, those needs kind of get ironed out with the whole process, but ultimately, it’s the best player available.”

The question is how rigid Poles and Cunningham will be with that motto. They appeared to stick with the “best player available” mantra a year ago when they took two defensive backs with their top two picks.

But would best player available include a running back, such as Texas stud Bijan Robinson? How about controversial Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter?

Cunningham was noncommittal on Carter, other than to say one-on-one time visiting with him was valuable. As for taking a running back in the top 10, Cunningham said, “Yeah, I think it’s worth it.” At the same time, Cunningham comes from an Eagles organization that hasn’t drafted a running back in the first round in 37 years.

Further down the draft order, the Bears have three valuable picks at Nos. 53, 61 and 64. Those remain prime spots to pick up starting-caliber players. The Bears know how huge this draft is.

“I kind of look at it as pressures of privilege,” Cunningham said. “At least for us, you just kind of look at it as this is a draft we’re excited about and you just try and keep yourself in the moment.”

Who are the top prospects?

All eyes are on the quarterbacks. The Panthers are expected to draft a QB with the No. 1 overall pick, and several more QBs could go in the top 10. Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Florida’s Anthony Richardson and Kentucky’s Will Levis are expected to be in the mix.

But the draft is about so much more than quarterbacks. The Bears were the worst team in the NFL last season, despite whatever promise Fields showcased. They have to improve at nearly every position. With several quarterbacks expected to be drafted in the top 10, some talented players at other positions could fall to the Bears at No. 9.

Shaw Local has put together prospect breakdowns for every position, looking at players available on all three days of the draft. Check them out below:

Quarterback | running back | wide receiver | tight end | offensive tackle | interior offensive linemen | defensive tackle | edge rushers | linebackers | cornerbacks | safeties

Prediction time

Nobody knows what’s going to happen, but that didn’t stop the Shaw Local team from trying. Senior Bears Analyst for Shaw Local Hub Arkush and Bears beat reporter Sean Hammond have both been trying to predict what will happen in the first round. Below are their latest mock drafts.

I’m still watching more tape and making more phone calls, but based on what I’ve learned to date, here is my second crack at a mock draft.https://t.co/J4cap9Vgir — Hub Arkush (@Hub_Arkush) April 21, 2023

According to Arkush, this draft is all about taking the best player available. Here’s a look at Arkush’s keys to the 2023 draft for the Bears. Additionally, Arkush wrote up his top 10 prospects regardless of position. Read that breakdown here.

The draft is seven rounds long. While the first round draws the most attention, the Bears have picks throughout the remaining rounds and those are equally important in many ways.

Notably, the Bears have two picks near the end of the second round, along with the first selection of the third round. Here’s 10 players the Bears could consider with those three day-two picks.