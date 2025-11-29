BCR Volleyball Players of the Year Honor Roll

Here’s a look at BCR Volleyball Players of the Year over the years
2025 - Caroline Keutzer, Princeton
2024 - Ellie Harp, Princeton
2023 - Kate Salisbury, Bureau Valley
2022 - Olivia Gartin, Princeton
2021 - Katie Bates, Princeton
2020-21 - Elaina Wamhoff, St. Bede
2019 - Elaina Wamhoff, St. Bede
2018 - Hallie McGuire, St. Bede
2017 - Lexi Loftus, LaMoille/Ohio
2016 - Paige Conner, LaMoille/Ohio
2015 - Brooke Keegan, Hall; Hailey Schultz, Princeton
2014 - Sydney Lebahn, Bureau Valley
2013 - Michelle Kelly, Princeton; Shiela Browning, LaMoille/Ohio
2012 - Michelle Kelly, Princeton
2011 - Kelle Nett, Hall
2010 - Jolyn Kane, Jessica Martell, Princeton
2009 - Molly Stephens, Princeton
2008 - Kendall Rush, Hall; Leah Shaw, Princeton
2007 - Kendall Rush, Hall
2006 - Amanda Prostko, Princeton
2005 - Kailey Klein, Hall
2004 - Carly Payan, Brittany Litherland, Bureau Valley
2003 - Vanessa Funfsinn, Lisa Klein, Hall
2002 - Jamie Litts, Bureau Valley
2001 - Cari Meyer, Bureau Valley
2000 - Emy Prokes, Bureau Valley; Lindsey Kling, Hall
1999 - Emy Prokes, Bureau Valley; Linsey Sharp, Hall
1998 - Tiah Romagnoli, Princeton; Carolyn Bryant, Hall
1997 - Susan Claggett, Hall
1996 - Carla Muntz, Hall
1995 - Susan Claggett, Stacy Hochstatter, Hall
1994 - Megan Laine, Princeton
1993 - Rachel Hansen, Ohio
1992 - Patricia McAdams, Hall; Sara Gray, Tiskilwa