Bureau County Sports

BCR Volleyball Players of the Year Honor Roll

Princeton's Caroline Keutzer makes a pass against Peoria Notre Dame in Tuesday's sectional semifinals at Riverdale.

Princeton's Caroline Keutzer is the 2025 BCR Volleyball Player of the Year (Mike Vaughn)

By Kevin Hieronymus

Here’s a look at BCR Volleyball Players of the Year over the years

2025 - Caroline Keutzer, Princeton

2024 - Ellie Harp, Princeton

2023 - Kate Salisbury, Bureau Valley

2022 - Olivia Gartin, Princeton

2021 - Katie Bates, Princeton

2020-21 - Elaina Wamhoff, St. Bede

2019 - Elaina Wamhoff, St. Bede

2018 - Hallie McGuire, St. Bede

2017 - Lexi Loftus, LaMoille/Ohio

2016 - Paige Conner, LaMoille/Ohio

2015 - Brooke Keegan, Hall; Hailey Schultz, Princeton

2014 - Sydney Lebahn, Bureau Valley

2013 - Michelle Kelly, Princeton; Shiela Browning, LaMoille/Ohio

2012 - Michelle Kelly, Princeton

2011 - Kelle Nett, Hall

2010 - Jolyn Kane, Jessica Martell, Princeton

2009 - Molly Stephens, Princeton

2008 - Kendall Rush, Hall; Leah Shaw, Princeton

2007 - Kendall Rush, Hall

2006 - Amanda Prostko, Princeton

2005 - Kailey Klein, Hall

2004 - Carly Payan, Brittany Litherland, Bureau Valley

2003 - Vanessa Funfsinn, Lisa Klein, Hall

2002 - Jamie Litts, Bureau Valley

2001 - Cari Meyer, Bureau Valley

2000 - Emy Prokes, Bureau Valley; Lindsey Kling, Hall

1999 - Emy Prokes, Bureau Valley; Linsey Sharp, Hall

1998 - Tiah Romagnoli, Princeton; Carolyn Bryant, Hall

1997 - Susan Claggett, Hall

1996 - Carla Muntz, Hall

1995 - Susan Claggett, Stacy Hochstatter, Hall

1994 - Megan Laine, Princeton

1993 - Rachel Hansen, Ohio

1992 - Patricia McAdams, Hall; Sara Gray, Tiskilwa

Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin has been sports editor of the BCR since 1986 and is Sports Editor of Putnam County Record. Was previously sports editor of the St. Louis Daily News and a regular contributor for the St. Louis Cardinals Magazine. He is a member of the IBCA and Illinois Valley Hall of Fames. He is one of 4 sportswriters from his tiny hometown Atlanta, IL