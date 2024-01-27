Carter Salisbury back in the game

Bureau Valley assistant boys basketball coach Carter Salisbury watches the game from the bench on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024 at Bureau Valley High School. The former Storm star has returned to the program this year as freshmen coach. (Scott Anderson)

Carter Salisbury knew one team and one team only when he played basketball.

The Bureau Valley star had opportunities to play at the college level, but couldn’t see himself wearing any other uniform other than the Columbia Blue and Navy of the Storm.

He walked away from the game and didn’t look back.

“Growing up as a kid, I only wanted to wear that Bureau Valley jersey,” he said. “Playing Friday nights, Storm gym, playing in front of a crowd like it was tonight. When that final buzzer sounded for our last game, I said, ‘You know what, I’m fine with the way this ended. I said this is a pretty good ending for it.’”

It proved just to be the end of one chapter and the start of another. A year later, “Sals” is back in the Storm camp as freshmen coach. And he couldn’t be any happier.

“It feels great just to be back in this program. It’s a great feeling and I’m super stoked to be back,” he said. “I tried to come to some of the varsity games last year. You really don’t miss it until you come back and watch. And then when I got that call from coach (Jason) Marquis about it, I was pretty stoked about it. I couldn’t pass it up.

“He said take a few days (to decide). I only needed a few minutes.”

Marquis said Salisbury is the kind of person he wants to be associated with the Storm program.

“He’s a young man I want these young men to be around. I want my own kids around. See the type of brother he is to his sisters and son he is to his mom and dad,” he said. “He’s true to his word. He’s not a person who’s obsessed with what other people think of him or what their perceptions are. He’s got self confidence.

“So I think those are traits for young people struggling in a social media world you want to be around people. Just the way coach (Brad) Bickett instilled passion, I think Sals instills confidence and maturity, but at the end of the day, it’s basketball.”

Salisbury said the best part of coaching is just being back around the Bureau Valley atmosphere.

“Everybody at the school and being around coach Marquis, all the players. It’s crazy, these seniors now were sophomores when I was a senior. Being back and being able to see them after two years and be on the bench with them is a good feeling,” he said.

Salisbury was a highly competitive player, named unanimous Three Rivers East All-Conference, best described as playing as his hair was on fire. All out all the time. He’s trying to pass that trait on to his freshmen players.

“My biggest thing, especially with our freshman is to get them to be competitive. Having the mentality where you’re going to go out there from the moment the ball is tipped,” he said. “Ever since I was young, that’s how I played. Sometimes it can bite you in the butt. Other times it helps you out. See the varsity guys play like that and helping those freshmen, sophomores and juniors now, that’s a big thing to have. Its good to see.”

Marquis said Salisbury’s flame still burns brightly for basketball.

“Sals was a competitor. You couldn’t do a layup drill that Sals didn’t turn it into a competition,” Marquis said. I tell you, Sals still has fire. Three years from now, when people come back to watch the freshman play basketball with a lot of passion, they’ll know coach Sals had a lot to do with that.”

Carter Salisbury scored 1,103 career points, ranked No. 7 for the Storm. (Mike Vaughn)

Marquis said Salisbury, who set the school’s single-game record with 45 points and scored 1,103 career points, has a done a great job translating his basketball skills to coaching. And his reputation as a player at Bureau Valley doesn’t hurt.

“I don’t think you always know how a young person will respond to a different situation. Basketball playing is different than basketball coaching,” he said. “You go to one of Sals’ practice and he’s just very naturally good at coaching. He’s a very good influence for those kids. He’s at an age those kids remember him. They saw him play. They saw the fire and now they see it in a different way.

“I couldn’t be happier how it’s worked out. What a blessing for us to have him be so good for those freshmen. If I had a freshmen in the program and who I’d want him to be around, Sals is at the top of the list.

Salisbury wants to see his freshmen develop beyond the court.

“The thing I’m most proud of with these freshmen is to see these kids get better every single day. Not only on the court, but seeing them grow up, mature the course of the whole season,” he said.

He’ll also try to help out his sister Kate, a Bureau Valley senior, with her game.

“Depends if she listens,” he said with a smile. “Seeing how far she’s come, I’m really proud of her.”

Salisbury may pick up the basketball during practices at times, but the one thing he won’t do is run with them.

“I joke with coach (Jeremy) House. He’ll get on me and say, ‘Hey get in here and run these suicides.’ I say, ‘I’ve done my time. I’m here to watch now,’” he said with a laugh.

Salisbury is taking online courses at Sauk Valley and will return to his job as custodian at BV North School when the basketball season is over. He’s not sure what his future holds, but he’s enjoying his new role as coach while he can.

Kevin Hieronymus has been the BCR Sports Editor since 1986. Contact him at khieronymus@bcrnews.com