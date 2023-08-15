2023 BCR girls golf preview

Bureau Valley
Coach: David Lind
Top returning golfer: Kirstyn Balensiefen, sr.
Worthy of note: Balensiefen is the only golfer who has played before and she only joined the team last year. The remaining squad members are all first-year golfers - seniors Rashida Martin and Abby Wall, sophomore Katrina Wahl and freshmen Michaela Noder and Gracie Phillips. “We are learning the game of golf. I have already seen so much improvement after only one week of practice,” Lind said. “We will continue to work on improving and hopefully compete by the middle of the season. I am happy for the two new seniors and my returning senior. I am excited to see how the underclassmen do and hope they grow each year.”
Princeton
Coach: Brandon Crawford
Top returning golfers: Addie Carr, jr.; Addie Hecht, sr.; Ava Morton, sr.; Halli Peterson, jr.
Key new golfers: Morgan Foes, sr.
Worthy of note: The Tigresses had a wave of newcomers last year and have picked up another new golfer this fall in Foes, who comes over from volleyball. Carr had a strong first year on the links as a sophomore, leading PHS with a 59 average. Hecht also came on strong for PHS in her first year last season, shooting a 62 average. They will serve as co-captains. Peterson also carried a 62 average for the Tigresses last year. PHS picked up a foursome of freshmen in Anna Boughton, Mya Callison, Hanna Claiborne and Brinley Kloepping. “We return four girls and I hope to see their leadership and mentorship with our newcomers. As a team, we have to focus on the little things and do our very best to keep the big numbers off the scorecard,” Crawford said. “Win or lose, this is going to be a fun group to be around. They know when to work and when to joke and for me that is a nice reminder to keep things light, fun, and take things one swing at a time.”
St. Bede
Coach: Rich Cummings
Top returning golfers: Anna Cyrocki, so.; Erin Dove, sr.
Worthy of note: With BCR Golfer of the Year Gianna Grivetti graduated, Cyrocki and Dove will step in for bigger roles for the Bruins. Dove, who was a First Team Three Rivers All-Conference golfer, averaged a 59. Cyrocki was third in scoring for the Bruins last season as a freshman with a 62 average. Also returning are seniors Aleah Espel, Bella Hagenbugh and Daliayah Farris and sophomore Brianna MartInez. “This will make up the core of the team lead by Erin, who is much improved from last year. The rest of the team were all new to golf just last year, so a lot is still in the learning process for the seniors,” Cummings said. The Bruins coach is looking for a lot of good things from Cyrocki and Martinez, adding “they both came on real strong at the close of last season and both should have a strong impact this year.” Joining the team this year are juniors Andrea Bradner and Avery Entrican, sophomores Mae Haganbugh and Beatrice Vasquez, a boarding student from Mexico, and freshman Eden Galvan. “They are new to the sport so we are all working at figuring out this madness called golf,” Cummings said.
Others
Hall: Junior Jamie Valez is out for her third year of golf and “is looking forward to competing in her first regional tournament this fall,” coach Mason Kimberley said.