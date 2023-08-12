August 12, 2023
Shaw Local
Girls Golf: BCR 5 Golfers to watch

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton's Addie Hecht chips on to the green during Thursday's meet at Wyaton Hills.

Princeton's Addie Hecht chips on to the green during Thursday's meet at Wyaton Hills. (Mike Vaughn)

Here’s a look at 5 area girls to watch this golf season:

Addie Carr (Princeton, Jr.) - Carr led the Tigresses as a sophomore in her first year on the links with a 59 average.

Anna Cyrocki (St. Bede, so.) - The St. Bede sophomore was third in scoring for the Bruins last season as a freshman with a 62 average.

Erin Dove (St. Bede, Sr.) - A First Team Three Rivers golfer, Dove flew for a 59 average.

Addie Hecht (Princeton, Sr.) - Another first-year player for PHS, Hecht also came on strong a year ago for the Tigresses, shooting a 62 average.

Hallie Peterson (Princeton, Jr.) - Peterson also carried a 62 average for the Tigresses last year as a sophomore.

