Girls Golf: BCR 5 Golfers to watch

Here’s a look at 5 area girls to watch this golf season:
Addie Carr (Princeton, Jr.) - Carr led the Tigresses as a sophomore in her first year on the links with a 59 average.
Anna Cyrocki (St. Bede, so.) - The St. Bede sophomore was third in scoring for the Bruins last season as a freshman with a 62 average.
Erin Dove (St. Bede, Sr.) - A First Team Three Rivers golfer, Dove flew for a 59 average.
Addie Hecht (Princeton, Sr.) - Another first-year player for PHS, Hecht also came on strong a year ago for the Tigresses, shooting a 62 average.
Hallie Peterson (Princeton, Jr.) - Peterson also carried a 62 average for the Tigresses last year as a sophomore.