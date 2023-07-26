Pistol Shrimp’s four-game win streak snapped by Cape Catfish

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp had their four-game winning streak snapped with a 15-3, 7-inning los to the Cape Catfish on Tuesday in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Jake Ferguson doubled twice for the Shrimp, including a two-run double in the second inning that scored Chance Resetich and Christian Graves.

Resetich, who was 2 for 3, scored again in the seventh on an RBI single by Cody Kashimoto.

The Catfish scored six runs in the first inning, added a run in the third and tacked on four more in each the fifth and sixth innings.

Daniel Vogt took the loss on the mound, giving up six earned runs on four hits with no strikeouts and one walk in 2/3 innings.

The Shrimp (22-24, 10-9 second half) are off Wednesday before a doubleheader Thursday against the Clinton LumberKings in Iowa with the first game scheduled for 5 p.m.