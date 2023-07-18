Defenses ahead of offenses as St. Bede visits Ottawa for friendly 7-on-7

OTTAWA – When football fans hear “7-on-7,” they think about high-flying offensive showcases.

At Monday’s informal 7-on-7 scrimmage between the visiting St. Bede Bruins and the Ottawa Pirates, however, the defenses looked a little more in game shape.

There were plenty of reasons on both sides that Ottawa quarterback Mark Munson’s long scoring pass to Ryder Miller was the day’s only surefire, in-sequence touchdown strike of the roughly 70 plays run from 40 yards out.

For St. Bede, those reasons included this being the Bruins’ first 7-on-7 of the summer, the graduation of about all of last season’s proven skill players and the integration of new quarterback Max Bray, a transfer from Aurora Christian.

“You know, it’s our first one, and the weather [postponing the original date the previous Wednesday] was probably good, because we had two practices after our youth camp in before it,” Bruins coach Jim Eustice said. “With all the sharing of the athletes, we’ve done a good job at St. Bede ... and we basically have 14 days over a three-week period for football.

“With some new guys and a new quarterback, it’s obviously a learning curve getting on the same page with everything. But overall, I love our attitude. I love our work ethic. We lost quite a few guys from last year skill-wise, but we have a lot of young guys who have been around for a couple years who will step up and be just fine.”

St. Bede head football coach Jim Eustice (center) coaches his team during a 7-on-7 against Ottawa on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Ottawa High School. (Scott Anderson)

For the Pirates, the offense had a rougher go of it than it might have in part because of the absence of a handful of key upperclassmen, including returning starting quarterback Colby Mortenson, who was out of state after a strong showing at the weekend’s Princeton 7-on-7 event. His expected varsity backup, Weston Averkamp, and underclass signal caller Mark Munson shared Monday’s snaps.

“There were a lot of younger guys playing today, and a lot of them stepped up and made plays,” Ottawa coach Chad Gross said. “I thought both Weston, he’ll be our backup this year, and Mark, coming up from the JV team, threw the ball really well today – on time, got it out of their hands, gave our kids a chance to make a play on it. For two kids who haven’t got a lot of varsity reps, they did a really nice job.

“I think that Saturday really helped us, going over to Princeton and getting our feet wet a little bit. You could tell the kids were a little more aggressive and had an understanding for what they’re supposed to do.”

Ottawa quarterback Weston Averkamp airs out a pass against St. Bede during a 7-on-7 Monday, July 17, 2023, at Ottawa High School. (Scott Anderson)

There were some flashes of offense. The most notable performances for the Bruins came from the big-armed Bray, who showcased the ability to smoothly roll out off play-action and throw on the move with velocity, Hunter Savage with shutdown coverage, Evan Entrican at receiver and Seth Ferrari running routes out of the backfield.

“I was really just looking to get reps and get ready for the season against a good squad in Ottawa,” Ferrari said.

St. Bede celebrated the good showing – linemen included, a rarity for a 7-on-7 – with a pool party at Coach Eustice’s mother’s house on Ottawa’s south side.

As for Ottawa, Ryder Miller and Paxton Miller excelled at gaining separation and hauling in passes from Averkamp and Munson.

The Pirates’ defenders stole the show, however, hauling in multiple interceptions thanks to aggressive but controled play. Hezekiah Joachim notched the day’s first pass defense, and two plays later recorded Ottawa’s first interception. Tyce Kubiak and Archer Cechowicz later showed soft hands bringing in back-to-back INTs.

“We had a lot of interceptions today,” Gross said, “whether it was a corner, a safety, a linebacker. They had a lot of interceptions today, a lot of bright spots.”

Ottawa and St. Bede will meet again later this summer at St. Bede’s four-team jamboree, with both 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 activities planned for July 27.