July 14, 2023
Shaw Local
Princeton to host 7-on-7/Linemen’s Challenge

13 schools will compete in show of skills and muscle

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton's Noah LaPorte (11) looks to stiff arm IC Catholic's Foley Calcagno (45) defends in the Class 3A Quarterfinal game on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 in Princeton.

Noah LaPorte and the Princeton Tigers will host their annual 7 on 7/Lineman's Challenge beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday. (Scott Anderson)

PRINCETON - Princeton will welcome 13 schools in a show of skills and muscle in Saturday’s Princeton 7-on-7/Linemen’s Challenge.

The 7-on-7 will kick off at 9 a.m. at both Bryant Field and Little Siberia. The Linemen’s Challenge will follow at 9:15 a.m. at Bryant Field.

Princeton will be joined by Friday Night Drive teams Bureau Valley, Dixon, Mendota, Ottawa, Sandwich and Streator along with Canton, Dunlap, Du-Pec, East Peoria, Eureka, Mercer County and Rockridge.

Princeton coach Ryan Pearson said the 7-on-7 will provide a good opportunity to see where the Tigers, who played in Wednesday’s Stark County 7-on-7, stand on both offense and defense in the early going of the summer schedule.

“The biggest thing is alignment, coverage checks and learning/knowledge of assignments and responsibilities in each of our coverages,” he said. “Offensively, we look for a lot of the same things but I get to find out who my playmakers are and how we can utilize their talents within some schemes.”

It will give Pearson a good look to see how junior William Lott, who is in line to take over at quarterback from graduated All-Stater Teegan Davis, meshes with the Tiger offense - including NCAA Division I prospect Noah LaPorte, a junior end.

“Developing that team chemistry is huge. Getting our kids to work together and play for each other is the biggest challenge a coach has every year,” Pearson said.

The Princeton varsity will open 7-on-7 play with Dixon at 9 a.m. on the north game field. The Tigers will also play games against Dunlap (10:30 a.m.), Eureka 1 (11:15 a.m.), Ottawa (12:45 p.m.), Streator (1:30 p.m.) and Eureka 2 (2:15 p.m.).

The Princeton JV will have games against Mendota (9:45 a.m.), Dixon 2 (10:30 a.m.), Sandwich (noon), Eureka 2 (12:45 p.m.) and Bureau Valley (2:15 p.m.).

Bureau Valley’s first game will be at 9:45 p.m. vs. Eureka 2 at 9:45 a.m. The Storm will also play Mendota (10:30 a.m.), Ottawa (noon), Sandwich (12:45 p.m.) and Princeton 2 (2:15 p.m.).

Mendota will open 7-on-7 play with Princeton 2 at 9:45 a.m. followed by games with Bureau Valley (10:30 a.m.), Eureka 2 (noon), Mercer County (12:45 p.m.) and Sandwich (2:15 p.m.).

Ottawa will line up against Canton (9 a.m.), Eureka (10:30 a.m.), Bureau Valley (noon), Princeton (12:45 p.m.) and Dunlap (1:30 p.m.).

Sandwich’s games will come against Eureka (9:45 a.m.), Eureka 2 (10:30 a.m.), Princeton 2 (11:15 a.m.), Bureau Valley (12:45 p.m.) and Mendota (2:15 p.m.)

Streator will meet Du-Pec (9 a.m.), East Peoria (9:45 a.m.), Rockridge (11:15 a.m.), Mercer County (noon) and Princeton (1:30 p.m.)

The first challenge for the linemen will be the 185-pound bench press at 9:15 a.m.

The linemen will also compete in the 275-pound trap bar relay, 5x400 relay and the 45-pound plate push before ending with the team tug-of-war competition