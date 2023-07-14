Princeton to host 7-on-7/Linemen’s Challenge

PRINCETON - Princeton will welcome 13 schools in a show of skills and muscle in Saturday’s Princeton 7-on-7/Linemen’s Challenge.

The 7-on-7 will kick off at 9 a.m. at both Bryant Field and Little Siberia. The Linemen’s Challenge will follow at 9:15 a.m. at Bryant Field.

Princeton will be joined by Friday Night Drive teams Bureau Valley, Dixon, Mendota, Ottawa, Sandwich and Streator along with Canton, Dunlap, Du-Pec, East Peoria, Eureka, Mercer County and Rockridge.

Princeton coach Ryan Pearson said the 7-on-7 will provide a good opportunity to see where the Tigers, who played in Wednesday’s Stark County 7-on-7, stand on both offense and defense in the early going of the summer schedule.

“The biggest thing is alignment, coverage checks and learning/knowledge of assignments and responsibilities in each of our coverages,” he said. “Offensively, we look for a lot of the same things but I get to find out who my playmakers are and how we can utilize their talents within some schemes.”

Noah LaPorte

It will give Pearson a good look to see how junior William Lott, who is in line to take over at quarterback from graduated All-Stater Teegan Davis, meshes with the Tiger offense - including NCAA Division I prospect Noah LaPorte, a junior end.

“Developing that team chemistry is huge. Getting our kids to work together and play for each other is the biggest challenge a coach has every year,” Pearson said.

The Princeton varsity will open 7-on-7 play with Dixon at 9 a.m. on the north game field. The Tigers will also play games against Dunlap (10:30 a.m.), Eureka 1 (11:15 a.m.), Ottawa (12:45 p.m.), Streator (1:30 p.m.) and Eureka 2 (2:15 p.m.).

Princeton 7 on 7

The Princeton JV will have games against Mendota (9:45 a.m.), Dixon 2 (10:30 a.m.), Sandwich (noon), Eureka 2 (12:45 p.m.) and Bureau Valley (2:15 p.m.).

Bureau Valley’s first game will be at 9:45 p.m. vs. Eureka 2 at 9:45 a.m. The Storm will also play Mendota (10:30 a.m.), Ottawa (noon), Sandwich (12:45 p.m.) and Princeton 2 (2:15 p.m.).

Mendota will open 7-on-7 play with Princeton 2 at 9:45 a.m. followed by games with Bureau Valley (10:30 a.m.), Eureka 2 (noon), Mercer County (12:45 p.m.) and Sandwich (2:15 p.m.).

Ottawa will line up against Canton (9 a.m.), Eureka (10:30 a.m.), Bureau Valley (noon), Princeton (12:45 p.m.) and Dunlap (1:30 p.m.).

Sandwich’s games will come against Eureka (9:45 a.m.), Eureka 2 (10:30 a.m.), Princeton 2 (11:15 a.m.), Bureau Valley (12:45 p.m.) and Mendota (2:15 p.m.)

Streator will meet Du-Pec (9 a.m.), East Peoria (9:45 a.m.), Rockridge (11:15 a.m.), Mercer County (noon) and Princeton (1:30 p.m.)

The first challenge for the linemen will be the 185-pound bench press at 9:15 a.m.

The linemen will also compete in the 275-pound trap bar relay, 5x400 relay and the 45-pound plate push before ending with the team tug-of-war competition