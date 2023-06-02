Marilyn Brooke Clausen wins Princeton NSDAR’s Essay Contest

Marilyn Brooke Clausen, a sophomore at Princeton Christian Academy High School, has won the Princeton NSDAR Chapter’s Essay Contest with her essay on Alexander Hamilton.

The local DAR chapter sponsored the contest entitled “Patriots of the American Revolution.” The contest was open to all local high school students.

Clausen was honored at a DAR luncheon at the Underground Inn where she read her essay and received a certificate and medal for her accomplishment. She also won the elementary DAR contest when she was in seventh grade at PCA.

Clausen is the daughter of PCA fifth grade teacher Tony Clausen and Sarah Fletcher.