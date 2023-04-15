Sherrard leading the BCR Three Rivers All-Sports Championship race once again

With the last portion of the 2022-23 sports calendar well underway this spring, it’s a good time to take a look at how the BCR Three Rivers All-Sports Championship is shaping up.
It is a close race, but the Sherrard Tigers have a leg up on the Princeton Tigers once again through the winter sports season.
Sherrard, the defending champion, holds a two-point edge over Princeton, last year’s runner-up, 59.5 to 57.5.
The Tigers of Sherrard have won four championships so far this year, taking the top spot in volleyball, girls cross country and girls basketball and sharing the crown in boys soccer with Orion. Sherrard has also earned upper conference finishes in boys golf and wrestling.
Princeton, whose runner-up finish last year was its best showing in the Three RIvers Sports Race since finishing fourth in 2016-17, has also won three division championships, claiming Three Rivers East titles in football and boys and girls basketball.
Princeton also had a runner-up division finish in volleyball and finished in a tie for third place in the full wrestling conference. The Tigers did not field a team for boys cross country.
The top five teams are rounded out by Riverdale (50), the boys cross country champion, Orion (47) and Rockridge (45), the West Division football champion.
For BCR teams, St. Bede is seventh (39.5), Hall is 11th (29) and Bureau Valley is 12th (28). The Bruins will be leaving the conference at the end of the year, returning to the Tri-County Conference.
There are now 14 sports recognized in the conference with the addition of boys soccer a year ago. Not all schools field teams in each sport.
Girls soccer is not a conference sport, because there is not enough active schools fielding teams.
Each school is awarded points for its sports finishes based on the number of teams in that sport. Most of the sports are split by divisions, rewarding a first-place finish seven points, a second-place finish six points, etc. A first-place finish in sports with a full conference netted 14 points, etc.
This is the sixth year of the Three Rivers All-Sports Race, with two years (2019-20/2020-21) lost to COVID-19.
Rockridge won the first championship in 2015-16 followed by a two-year run by Newman (2016-17, 2017-18) and Orion in 2018-19.
|Schools
|VB
|FB
|BG
|GG
|BXC
|GXC
|BS
|GB
|BB
|WR
|Total
|Sherrard
|7
|2.5
|10
|5
|X
|7
|6
|7
|6
|9
|59.5
|Princeton
|6
|7
|13
|3
|X
|3
|1
|7
|7
|10.5
|57.5
|Riverdale
|2
|X
|14
|X
|7
|4.5
|3
|1.5
|4.5
|13
|50
|Orion
|6
|4
|5
|6
|X
|X
|6
|3.5
|4.5
|12
|47
|Rockridge
|3.5
|7
|4
|8
|1.5
|4.5
|X
|1.5
|7
|8
|45
|Newman
|7
|3.5
|11
|X
|5
|1
|X
|2.5
|6
|4.5
|40.5
|St. Bede
|3.5
|5.5
|12
|1
|X
|2
|X
|2.5
|3
|3
|39.5
|Kewanee
|2
|3.5
|3
|7
|1.5
|X
|2
|4
|5
|10.5
|38.5
|Mon-Roseville
|5
|5.5
|6
|X
|X
|X
|5
|6
|3
|6
|36.5
|Erie-Ptown
|3.5
|2.5
|2
|2
|6
|6
|X
|3.5
|1
|7
|29.5
|Hall
|1
|5.5
|8
|X
|X
|X
|4
|5
|4
|1.5
|29
|Bureau Valley
|5
|1
|7
|4
|4
|X
|X
|6
|1
|X
|28
|Mendota
|3.5
|2
|9
|X
|3
|X
|X
|1
|2
|1.5
|22
|Morrison
|1
|5.5
|1
|X
|X
|X
|X
|5
|2
|4.5
|19
BCR’s Three Rivers All-Sports championship Honor Roll
2021-22 - Sherrard
2020-21 - None (COVID-19)
2019-20 - None (COVID-19)
2018-19 - Orion
2017-18 - Newman
2016-17 - Newman
2015-16 - Rockridge
Kevin Hieronymus has been the BCR Sports Editor since 1986. Contact him at khieronymus@bcrnews.com