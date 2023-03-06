Basketball Notebook: Former girls star Anna Murray back in the game helping the boys at Princeton

Anna Murray is back in a new role at Princeton High School as assistant coach for the boys sophomore basketball team.
The former Princeton girls star returned to PHS at the New Year to team up with her brother, Daniel, and sophomore head coach Tim Smith. Murray is always talking basketball with her big brother, who also played at PHS, whether it’s high school or the Bulls, so it’s only natural they coached together.
“My brother and I have chemistry and just look at each other and know what we’re thinking,” she said. “I’ve learned a lot from them. Just because I was with the boys up to the eighth grade (playing travel), but high school boys ball is completely different.
“I didn’t get to see that with the girls. It’s a lot faster pace and still getting to learn and also give them knowledge from a different perspective.”
Murray wants to help the younger boys be better prepared when they move up to the varsity.
“Being very disciplined, because we’re a fast-paced team throughout from freshmen to varsity. Varsity coach (Jason) Smith wants to start that early on,” she said. “Sometimes you get your feet moving before we get the ball. So staying disciplined, grabbing the ball first, dribbling and making passes. Work on the little things and fundamentals so when they do go fast-paced, they don’t have to think about those things.”
Jason Smith likes having Murray around for her insights.
“She adds a knowledge of basketball maybe we don’t think of on an every day basis,” he said. “She’s like one of us. We ask her questions and she responds with some really good feedback and it’s like she’s been here for the last four years.”
Murray also helped with the PHS volleyball team last fall while she did her student teaching at nearby Bureau Valley, but missed the postseason while she went to student teach abroad.
“I coached volleyball, but I wasn’t able to be there for their postseason,” she said. “Now, it’s kind of flip-flopped. I didn’t get to see the first part of the season and now here for the second half, and doing well in the postseason.”
Murray enjoys seeing the varsity boys team putting up some championship numbers on the gym board because her girls teams missed out on them.
“That’s in every sport, wishing we would have put some numbers up,” she said. “I had some great seasons and coaches, but no one will remember that. Here, you can look up and still have a number up there.”
Murray has coaching plans for her future, but will be taking a year off hiking the Appalachians with a friend, starting in Georgia up to Maine.
Practice to make teammates perfect
Sean Maynard has not stepped on the floor once for a Princeton Tiger basketball game this season. But he’s been an important cog in helping the Tigers get ready to play each night.
A junior who played on the sophomore team last year, Maynard went out for the Tigers varsity, but did not make the team. He was given an option, though, by coach Smith to stay with the team as a practice player.
Maynard took the coach up on his offer and sees it as a win-win.
“I thought it was a good thing. Wanted to get better and help me out for next year and maybe I’ll play a little more. And help them out, too,” he said.
Coach Smith said Maynard has been a big part of the Tigers’ practices.
“He knows all of our plays. Does everything you ask him. Runs sprints as hard as he can. Makes it to all the games. The guys treat him like he’s on the team, 24-7,” Smith said. “Couldn’t be more proud of the kid. We’re happy he stuck it out with us because he’s a great practice player for us. He’s one of the unsung heroes to get us better.”
Tigers-Rocket connection
Princeton and Rockridge met for the sectional championship Friday. There have been two coaches who coached at both school and led both the Tigers and Rockets to regional championships.
Roger Lowe coached at Rockridge in 1984-85, leading the Rockets to the regional championship. He took over in Princeton from 1987-92, winning the regional as well as the Tigers’ first sectional championship in 37 years.
John Rumley, who was a shooting star for Princeton in the late 70s, coached at Rockridge from 1991-98, leading them to a regional title in 1997. He returned to his alma mater as head coach in 2000, leading the Tigers to regional titles in 2001 and 2002, capped by a sectional championship the second year.