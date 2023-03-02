Basketball: Who’s Who in Hall’s 1,000-point scorers

Hall High School has a rich tradition on the hardwood with a history of 1,000-point scorers dating back to the 1940s with a new addition this season with senior Mac Resetich, who became the boys No. 2 scorer.

Here’s a look a Who’s Who list of 1,000-point scorers at Hall, including 12 boys and and five girls. Four of the top six scorer are girls.

Kailey Klein (2002-06) 2,496 - A four-time BCR Player of the Year, Klein had a 58-point game as a sophomore. As a consensus senior All-Stater, the Cherry Comet averaged 24.0 ppg, leading Hall to their only state tournament appearance, placing fourth in 2006. She also became the all-time leading scorer at Cleveland State University and has her uniform retired (Note: Hall records have Klein with 2,486 points, the BCR has 2,496).

Kailey Klein

Shawn Jeppson (1994-98) 1,829 - The focal point of Hall’s back-to-back state runner-up teams in 1996-97 and 1997-99. Jeppson was named as the AP Class A Player of the Year, averaging 23 ppg and 3.0 for a Hall team that was undefeated until losing in the state finals. He scored a state finals record 51 points in defeat in 1997. The Red Devil became a Redbird, making the short trip down I-39 to play for ISU and scored more than 1,000 points.

A standout multi-sport athlete at Hall Shawn Jeppson accepts his NewsTribune's Illinois Valley Sports Hall of Fame award from Lanny Slevin. Jeppson helped Hall boys basketball to back-to-back Class A state runner-up performances in 1996-97 and 1997-98. He scored 51 points in the 1997 Class A State Title game and it's still an IHSA record for most points scored in any IHSA state title game.

Hanah Hart (2016-20) 1,434 - Coming out of Princeton Christian Academy, Hart grew into a starring role for Hall by her sophomore season. The BCR Player of the Year averaged 18.5 ppg and 10.1 rpg her senior season, earning All-Conference and All-State honors. Her brother, Paul, would follow her footsteps to the 1,000-Point Club for St. Bede.

Hall's Hanah Hart draws a foul on a shot in the paint.

Mac Resetich (2019-23) 1,348 - Resetich was a one-man wrecking ball for the Red Devils this year, averaging 24 ppg. He scored his 1,000 career point and kept climbing all the way to No. 2 for the boys behind Jeppson. Once targeted for a future in baseball, Resetich will make his pitch for the University of Illinois football team this fall.

Mac Resetich (Mike Vaughn)

Hunter Galassi (2013-17) 1,330 - The two-time BCR Girls Player of the Year honed her game with hours and hours shooting/playing with her dad, Marc. Galassi averaged 15.8 ppg her senior season, earning unanimous Three Rivers East All-Conference and AP Second Team All-State honors.

Hunter Galassi (BCR photo)

Jen Andes (2004-2008) 1,265 - After playing in the shadows of Kailey Klein for three years, Andes shined in her own spotlight as a senior with 2008 BCR Player of the Year honors. She averaged 16 ppg and 10.3 rpg as a senior, earning unanimous NCIC Lincoln All-Conference honors and Second Team AP/IBCA All-State honors. She went on to play for St. Francis University in Joliet.

Jen Andes, the 2008 BCR Player of the Year, scored 1,265 career points, ranked fourth among Hall girls. (BCR file photo)

Brett Fanning (2010-13) 1,238 - Fanning passed up Rollie Himes to become the No. 2 all-time boys scorer until overtaken by Resetich this season. He averaged 21.3 ppg as a First Team Tri-County All-Conference and IBCA Special Mention All-State honors. He hung up his sneakers for spikes, to pitch for the Upper Iowa University Peacocks.

Brett Fanning (BCR file photo)

Rollie Himes (1972-75) 1,209 - Himes held the school boys scoring record for 23 years until passed by Shawn Jeppson two decades later. He went to Illinois State on a football scholarship, but had his career cut short by injury.

Derek Zeman (1985-88) 1,176 - Zeman was the Z force in the middle for Eric Bryant’s Hustlin’ Hall Red Devils of the mid-80s, No. 5 all-time for the Hall boys. He was an NCIC All-Conference center.

Jacyln Kain (2009-12) 1,173 - Kain thrived for her dad’s (Dave) Devils, averaging 15.3 ppg as a senior, sharing BCR Player of the Year honors. She became the third Hall girl to reach 1,000 points.

Jaclyn Kain

Trez Rybarczyk (2017-21) 1,166 - Trez was well named for shooting the trey and much more for the Red Devils. He had his senior season cut short by COVID or would have zoomed up Hall’s scoring charts to No. 2, settling for No. 6. He was an unanimous TRAC East All-Conference pick. He now pitches for the Parkland College baseball team in Champaign.

Trez Rybarczyk (Scott Anderson)

Jeff Sebben (1977-80) 1,149 - A strong forward for the Red Devils, Sebben was a very good outside shooter. He graduated as Hall’s No. 2 career scoring leader, now ranked 7th.

Harold Meek (1944-46) 1,124 - The NCIC All-Conference player led the Red Devils in scoring his junior and senior years and was Hall’s career scoring leader for 29 years. He is now No. 8. A standout catcher, Meek reached the Triple A level in the Chicago Cubs organization.

Korby Kasperski (2004-08) 1,101 - The 2008 BCR Player of the Year averaged 13 points for a 22-7 Hall team his senior season, receiving unanimous NCIC Lincoln All-Conference and IBCA All-State Special Mention honors. He went on to play for IVCC.

Korby Kasperski (BCR file photo)

Ryan Peterson (1989-92) 1,079 - Big Pete was the big man for the Red Devils’ Sweet 16 team in 1991. He also came up big his senior season, averaging 17.1 ppg and 7.1 rpg, receiving First Team NCIC All-Conference and Special Mention All-State honors. He became the fifth 1,000-point scorer for the Red Devils, ranked 10th now.

Ryan Peterson (BCR file photo)

Ray Mack (1956-58) 1,066 - One of the top players in Northern Illinois, Mack averaged 23 ppg as a senior for the Red Devils. He was the second all-time leading scorer when he graduated. He played for Bradley University, which was one of the top teams in the nation at that time, twice winning the NIT.

Ken Meek (1950-52) 1,017 - Ken followed big brother Harold into the 1,000-point club six years later. Both were three-sport standouts for coach Richard Nesti. Meek could shoot from the outside despite being a big guy. He played football in college.