Forrie Finn ‘shocked’ to see teammate Joe Ruklick’s scoring record broken

Forrie Finn said he didn’t think teammate Joe Ruklick’s all-time boys scoring record at Princeton High School would ever be broken.

He watched the legendary Ruklick pour in 944 points in his senior season alone, leading the Tigers to a fourth-place finish at state and a 32-3 record in 1954-55.

Forrie Finn

Ruklick’s record of 1,306 career points stood for 68 years until topped recently by PHS senior Grady Thompson, who has now scored 1,353 points heading into Friday’s game and counting.

“That’s a shock. I thought that’d last forever,” said Finn, 85, who lives in the Kansas City area.

Recalling Ruklick’s game, Finn said, “He loved those hooks.”

Princeton's Famous Five from the 1954-55 state basketball that put the Tigers on the map was made up of Dick Hult (left), Gary Mulally, Joe Ruklick, Lew Flinn and Forrie Finn. Finn is the last living member.

Finn is the last living player from Princeton’s starting 5 from the 1954-55 season, which were simply known around Princeton as the “Famous Five.” Dick Hult, Gary Mulally, Lew Flinn and Ruklick have all passed.

The Tigers had such talent that Finn said that Ruklick was not necessarily the go-to guy in coach Don Sheffer’s disciplined, finely polished offense.

“If you had the shot you took it. We never had any problems sharing anything,” he said. “It was all for one and one for all. It really was.

“The Chicago Tribune wrote an article about us and said, ‘Everybody shares,’ because everybody at one point or another scored 20 points in a game.”

Finn said he thinks his old teammate would be happy for Thompson, whose great uncle was Dick Hult, and “wish him the best of luck.”

Joe Ruklick

Bob Hudson of Princeton, the team manager, joked that maybe it’s better the record was passed after Ruklick had passed, because he was real proud of it.

Chasing records: The Tigers (27-1) have already one-upped the 1954-55 Tigers’ 23-0 start by winning their first 24 games before falling to Normal U-High.

With a win Friday night against Newman, the Tigers would match the 28 wins put up by the 1953-54 team, which reached the state tournament (Sweet 16), finishing 28-4.

They would then take aim on the 32 wins by the 1954-55 squad and have two more regular season games remaining, plus the postseason to top it.

Taking a positive approach, the Tigers could finish as state champions at 37-1.

Remembering Norma: I want to wish my deepest condolences to the family of Norma Bickett, who passed away Monday. She certainly got the most out of her 91 years.

The Super Grandma probably has seen more ball games than anyone around this area dating back to her son Brad’s state games at Ohio and following her grandkids.

I always enjoyed our visits at ballgames and talking sports with her. Going to the gym just won’t seem the same anymore without her.

Kevin Hieronymus has been the BCR Sports Editor since 1986. Contact him at khieronymus@bcrnews.com