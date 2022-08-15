August 14, 2022
BCR Sports Editor Kevin Hieronymus recognized for IPA best sports column

By Shaw Local News Network

Kevin Hieronymus (Shaw Media)

Bureau County Republican Sports Editor Kevin Hieronymus received three honors in Friday’s Illinois Press Association Awards Contest in Springfield, including one first place and two thirds.

Hieronymus’ sports column, Hieronymus’ Hypothesis, was recognized as the best sports column for non-daily for the second year in a row.

Judges said: “I really enjoyed these columns. Rather than focusing on the games on the court/field, Hieronymus wrote personal features. Well done.”

In addition, Hieronymus received third place for best sports section and third place for best COVID-19 sports coverage.

Hieronymus has been the BCR Sports Editor since 1986.