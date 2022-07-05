Youth baseball/softball: District 20 Junior League tournaments underway

The District 20 Little League Tournaments are underway around the Illinois Valley.
Here’s a rundown:
Junior League Softball: The Junior League Softball Tournament resumes tonight at Sunset Park in Peru with No. 1 seed Spring Valley facing LaSalle at 6 p.m.
The Spring Valley-LaSalle winner advances to the championship round Thursday night in the double-elimination tournament.
LaSalle beat Peru 6-2 in Saturday’s opener. Peru, the defending champion, awaits the loser of tonight’s game at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the “loser’s” bracket.
The district champion advances to the state tournament in Melrose Park beginning Saturday, July 9.
Major League Softball: The Major League Softball Tournament starts Friday night in Mendota. Bi-County and Spring Valley are the top seeds.
On Friday, Mendota plays Oglesby at 6 p.m. followed by Peru vs. defending champion LaSalle at 8 p.m. The tournament runs through Wednesday, July 13, Thursday, July 14 if necessary.
The winner advances to the state tournament in Lake Forest on Saturday, July 16.
Minor League Softball: LaSalle will host the Minor League Softball Tournament running Thursday, July 14 through Wednesday, July 20 (July 21 if necessary).
Minor 8-10 year old baseball: The 8-10 year-old baseball tournament gets underway tonight in Oglesby and at Hegler Park in LaSalle.
9-11 year old baseball: The 9-11 year old baseball tournament will be held July 13-16 (July 17 if necessary) at Spring Valley.
Little/Major League Baseball: There will be 16 games (17 if necessary) played out in Ottawa to determine the Little/Major League district champion starting tonight. Oglesby is the defending champion.
The winner advances to Sub-State beginning July 16.
Junior League Baseball: The Junior League Baseball Tournament will be played out at Peru and Oglesby from July 11-16 (July 17 if necessary). LaSalle is the defending district champion.
The winner advances to Sub-State Pool A in Oglesby July 23-25.