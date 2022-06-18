Angel in the outfield, All-Star in the infield

Mike and Maria Rosploch have their Little Angel in the Outfield.

Now they have an All-Star to go with her in the infield.

Mya Rosploch, 9, of La Salle, attended an USSSA Softball combine in Peoria over the winter and was selected out of hundreds of participants across the country to compete in their national showcase at the Space Coast Complex in Viera, Fla. in August.

The announcement came via a special live announcement show just like the NCAA Tournament selection.

When asked what she thought about the big news Mya just gave it two thumbs up.

“She’s happy, but like a kid, you know when they think of Florida, they think of beaches, hotels, swimming pools,” Mike said with a laugh.

St. Bede softball coach Shawn Sons, who gives Mya hitting lessons, took notice of Mya’s selection, calling it a “pretty special deal.”

Mya is the younger sister of the much beloved Lily, who warmed all our hearts during her three-year battle with stage 4 neuroblastoma cancer, which claimed her life on Jan. 31, 2015, at just 6 years old.

Maria said it warms her heart to see Mya carrying on her sister’s spirit.

“For her city team, she has No. 28, which represents Lily’s birthday on June 28,” she said. “I’m super proud of her hard work and it’s paying off with these privileges that she gets to go, have some fun and meet some new friends and learn how to continue to fall in love with the game.

“She’s been working hard the past year. She and Michael are at if every day. She’s had great coaches along the way.”

Mya Rosploch (Photo provided)

The Rosploch’s experience losing Lily taught them to make every moment matter.

“It will be fun. It’s good a thing for her and we’re able to go and do it,” Mike said. “What we’ve kind learned as a family is no putting anything off. You take advantage of every opportunity that you can. I know everyone’s always saying, ‘Ah, we can do that again or we can do that later on,’ and things like that. You know what, the world doesn’t always work like that though.”

The City of La Salle has designated June 28 as the annual Lily Rosploch Day to remember and honor her legacy.

Mike said his job is the easiest in the world helping his daughter sharpen her softball skills.

“All I’ve got to do is fill up a bucket with balls and catch a ball. This is easy,” he said.

Mya is keeping plenty busy on the diamond this summer, playing for the Starved Rock Bandits, the Midwest After Shock out of Rockford and locally for the La Salle Little League team.

“She’s made a lot of friends,” Mike said.

As far as positions, Mike said his daughter is playing the field.

“She plays wherever. She’s going to find out at 9 and 10 they play at every position. She’s pitches, she plays third base, right field and sits on the bench to cheer her teammates on. She’s got to learn it now,” he said.

Mike has found his daughter to be entertaining around the diamond. For the first batting practice with Sons, she showed up with her batting gloves on inside out. Another time, the coaches were talking to the girls about what kind of pitches they had.

“They asked Mya, do you have another pitch? Mya said, ‘Yeah, a ball,” Mike said with a laugh. “Gives you an idea how precious kids are,” he said.

Very precious.

Kevin Hieronymus is the Sports Editor of the Bureau County Republican. Contact him at khieronymus@bcrnews.com