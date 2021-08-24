Area roundup: Riverdale tops Princeton, St. Bede golfers

State power Riverdale downed Princeton and St. Bede on the links of Wyaton Hills Golf Course Monday.

The Rams scored 161, led by James Moorhusen (38), with the Tigers (179) second and Bruins (184) third.

PHS was led by Jaden Eggers at 40. Also scoring for the Tigers were Jarrett Carr (43), Josh Peterson (45) and Karter Patterson (51) with Jack Bauer (52) and Landen Koning (58) rounding out the scorecard.

St. Bede’s Brendan Pillion was medalist at 39. Also for the Bruins, Jake Delaney hd a 41, Trenton Acuncius a 51 and Logan Humpage and Logan Potthoffs 53s.

Princeton (183) won the JV meet, led by Tyson Phillips (44), Jordan Rinehardt (45), Jayden Fulkerson (45) and Kaiden Coomer (49).

St. Bede (237) was third behind Riverdale (194), led by Luke Tunnell (56).

Sherrard (175), Newman (181), Hall (181)

At Cambridge: Host Sherrard swept the Three Rivers triangular at Valley View Country Club in Cambridge Monday with the Comets edging the Red Devils by the fifth-man tiebreaker. Hall freshman Landen Plym scored his first career medalist with a 38. Also for Hall, Grant Plym had a 45, Josh Scheri a 48 and Nick Arrate a 50.

GIRLS GOLF

At Sheffield: Bureau Valley’s Callie Schoff shot a 45 and Cassidy Peterson had a 70 in a five-team meet Monday at Hidden Lake Golf Club.

At Shabbona: St. Bede’s Gianna Grivetti shot a medalist 43 for St. Bede, but the Bruins (223) lost to Hinckley-Big Rock (208) Tuesday at Indian Oaks. Also for St. Bede, Ally Mendoza had a 44, Brianne Briggs a 62 and Petranella Mitchell a 74.

VOLLEYBALL

Wethersfield def. Putnam County 25-12, 25-15

Marquette def. LaMoille-Ohio 25-3, 25-10