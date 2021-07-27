Lady Zephyrs basketball at a glance

1990-91
Wyanet Regional
Beat Henry 63-34
Beat Bradford/Tiskilwa 64-36
Western Sectional
Beat Princeton 57-49
Beat Dunlap 46-44
Bradford Super-Sectional
Lost to Seneca 58-53
Final record: 26-3
1991-92
Bradford Regional
Beat Wyanet 74-17
Beat Bradford/Tiskilwa 68-27
Princeton Sectional
Beat Eureka 75-31
Beat St. Bede 61-42
Normal Super-Sectional
Lost to Seneca 51-49
Final record: 27-2
1992-93
Regional
Beat Wyanet 66-31
Beat Bradford/Tiskilwa 63-28
Dunlap Sectional
Beat Ottawa Marquette 69-49
Beat Dunlap 44-42
Fairbury Super-Sectional
Lost to Gibson City 59-53
Final record: 25-3
Top 10 leading scorers
1. Jolene Bair* (1989-93) 1,989
2. Kim Hansen* (1988-92) 1,530
3. Rachael Weeks* (1990-94) 1,370
4. Kathy Milnes (1986-89) 1,297
5. Karen Hechtner (1985-88) 1,197
6. Lisa Laub (1978-82) 1,039
7. Tammy Bennett (1978-82) 884
8. Kelly Bennett (1980-84) 839
9. Marty Ann Loibl (1992-1995) 770
10. Paula Cambron (1982-86) 742
Single season: Jolene Bair 629
* All-State
Most career rebounds: Jolene Bair 1,228
Most career assists: Kim Hansen 498
Neponset facts
* School closed in 1999
* Chuck Blake, who was the mayor, coached at Neponset from 1981-1994, compiling a 261-79 record with eight regional championships
* Had no home gym of regulation size