Lady Zephyrs basketball at a glance

By Kevin Hieronymus
The Neponset Lady Zephyrs won three straight sectional championships, capped by a 44-42 victory over host Dunlap in 1993.

1990-91

Wyanet Regional

Beat Henry 63-34

Beat Bradford/Tiskilwa 64-36

Western Sectional

Beat Princeton 57-49

Beat Dunlap 46-44

Bradford Super-Sectional

Lost to Seneca 58-53

Final record: 26-3

1991-92

Bradford Regional

Beat Wyanet 74-17

Beat Bradford/Tiskilwa 68-27

Princeton Sectional

Beat Eureka 75-31

Beat St. Bede 61-42

Normal Super-Sectional

Lost to Seneca 51-49

Final record: 27-2

1992-93

Regional

Beat Wyanet 66-31

Beat Bradford/Tiskilwa 63-28

Dunlap Sectional

Beat Ottawa Marquette 69-49

Beat Dunlap 44-42

Fairbury Super-Sectional

Lost to Gibson City 59-53

Final record: 25-3

Top 10 leading scorers

1. Jolene Bair* (1989-93) 1,989

2. Kim Hansen* (1988-92) 1,530

3. Rachael Weeks* (1990-94) 1,370

4. Kathy Milnes (1986-89) 1,297

5. Karen Hechtner (1985-88) 1,197

6. Lisa Laub (1978-82) 1,039

7. Tammy Bennett (1978-82) 884

8. Kelly Bennett (1980-84) 839

9. Marty Ann Loibl (1992-1995) 770

10. Paula Cambron (1982-86) 742

Single season: Jolene Bair 629

* All-State

Most career rebounds: Jolene Bair 1,228

Most career assists: Kim Hansen 498

Neponset facts

* School closed in 1999

* Chuck Blake, who was the mayor, coached at Neponset from 1981-1994, compiling a 261-79 record with eight regional championships

* Had no home gym of regulation size