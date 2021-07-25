Illinois Valley Summer Golf League: July 24, 2021

OGLESBY - There were three winners in Friday’s Illinois Valley High School Summer Golf League at Deer Park Golf Club playing on the par 35, Front 9.

Drake Kauffman of Ottawa beat out Joey Lanahan of Morris 33-35 in the Boys A Division.

Grant Plym of Hall edged Connor Noramczyk of LaSalle/Peru 41-42 in the Boys AA Division.

St. Bede’s Aleanna Mendoza (41) and Gianna Grivetti (43) were the top two golfers in the girls division.

Boys A Division:

Drake Kauffman - Ottawa 2024 - 33

Joey Lanahan - Morris 2024 - 35

Seth Cooper - Ottawa 2025 - 39

Jake Delaney - St. Bede 2023 - 39

Ethan Hanaman - Mendota 2022 - 39

Nick Arrate - Hall 2022 - 40

Landen Plym - Hall 2025 - 41

Carter Fenza - LaSalle/Peru 2023 - 43

Noah Colter - Streator 2022 - 46

Clayton Buffington - Mendota 2023 - 47

Rivers Jordan - Hall 2022 - 48

Boys AA Division

Grant Plym - Hall 2023 - 41

Connor Noramczyk - LaSalle/Peru 2022 - 42

Logan Potthoff - St. Bede 2024 - 43

Trenton Acuncius - St. Bede 2022 - 43

Josh Scheri - Hall 2023 - 44

Alex Billings - Ottawa 2024 - 45

Ashton Grady - Marquette 2025 - 45

Chandler Creedon - Ottawa 2025 - 46

Turner Love - Ottawa 2024 - 46

Lucas Manriquez - Depue 2025 - 49

Haden Shakespeare - Mendota 2024 - 65

Girls:

Aleanna Mendoza - St. Bede 2022 - 41

Gianna Grivetti - St. Bede 2023 - 43

Zoe Harris - Ottawa 2022 - 44

Kaitlyn Magoonaugh - Marquette 2022 - 45

Hannah Doogan - Ottawa 2023 - 47

Caroline Cooney - Ottawa 2024 - 47