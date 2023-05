Here’s a look at today’s local sports slate for Wednesday, May 26

Baseball

Newman at Hall-DH, 4:30

Kewanee at St. Bede, 4

Softball

Hall vs. Newman-DH, 4:30

Kewanee at St. Bede, 4

Wrestling

Morrison, Riverdale at HallPC, 5:30

Princeton at Ottawa, 5:30

St. Bede at Mercer County, 5:30