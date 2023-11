Former Hall Red Devil Chance Resetich of Black Hawk College was named to the Arrowhead All-Conference team. (Provided Photo)

Chance Resetich, a freshman from Hall High School, was one of seven members of the Black Hawk College baseball team named to the Arrowhead All-Conference Team.

The Braves won the NJCAA Region IV Arrowhead Conference with a 20-0 record in the conference and a 42-11 record overall.

As of May 17, the Braves were ranked #9 in the NJCAA Division II national poll.