2021 Spring All-BCR Volleyball

Katie Bates (Princeton, Jr.): Bates played like an old pro in her third season as varsity setter. She had 200 assists, 68 digs and 63 points. Bates was unanimous TRAC East All-Conference TRAC East All-Conference.

Reese Ludford (St. Bede, Sr.): The St. Bede senior standout was the top vote-getter on the TRAC East All-Conference Second Team, missing the First Team by one vote. She had an area-high 94 kills, averaging 2.9 per set.

Abby Peterson (Princeton, Jr.): The Tigresses junior libero was an unanimous TRAC East All-Conference pick. Peterson had an area-best digs per set average of 4.2 and served up 61 points.

Madison Richards (Princeton, Jr.): Played primarily in the middle, but moved outside late in the season. The Second Team TRAC East pick tied for first in the area with 0.5 blocks per set and was second in kills at 3.1. She also had 45 points.

Kyra Stoller (Bureau Valley, Jr.): The Storm striker was second in the area with 82 kills (2.6). She also contributed 2.2 digs, 1.5 points and 0.3 blocks per set. She was named Second Team TRAC East.

Elaina Wamhoff (St. Bede, Sr.): The St. Bede standout repeats as the BCR Player of the Year. She was an unanimously TRAC East All-Conference. She led all area setters with 307 assists and was the top server with 94 points and 26 aces. Wamhoff will play for the University of Albany (NY).

Lauren Wirth (Bureau Valley, Sr.): The senior setter dished out 150 assists (4.8). She also averaged 1.9 digs, 1.8 points, 0.52 aces. She was named Second Team TRAC East.

SECOND TEAM

Maya Gartin (Princeton, Jr.): Gartin delivered 60 kills (2.6) and nine blocks, earning Second Team TRAC East All-Conference honors.

McKenzie Hecht (Princeton, Jr.): The Tigresses’ hitter had 74 kills, ranked first in the area in average (3.2 per set). She received TRAC East Honorable Mention.

Zoey Morris (Hall, Sr.): The senior outside hitter had 51 kills for Hall, averaging 1.8 per set.

Claire Morrow (St. Bede, Sr.): The St. Bede senior played all front row positions and was the Bruins’ most versatile player at the net, coach Abbi Bosnich said.

Lily Orlandi (Hall, Sr.): The senior setter had 13 aces and received TRAC East Honorable Mention.

HONORABLE MENTION

Bureau Valley: Jade Aber (Sr.), Maddie Dye (Sr.), Kamryn Kolb (Sr.)

Hall: Maddie Hannon (Sr)

L-O: Ki’Ayana Moore (Jr.)

Princeton: Savanna Birkey (Sr.)

St. Bede: Teghan Tillman (Sr.), Mia Waters (Jr.)