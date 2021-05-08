IVCC wins Arrowhead Conference men’s golf crown

SILVIS – The IVCC men’s golf team had a master plan leading into the 2021 spring golf season.

Coach Sean Kennedy shared that the Eagles said all winter they wanted to get their picture taken at TPC Deere Run holding a conference championship trophy.

Consider it mission accomplished.

The Eagles won the Arrowhead Conference Golf Championship on Wednesday at TPC Deere Run and got that picture taken.

IVCC finished atop the leaderboard, followed by Black Hawk, Carl Sandburg, Sauk Valley, Highland and Kishwaukee.

The Eagles were led in scoring by three players, and all five players’ scores counted during the conference chase, Kennedy said.

Top-10 golfers were Ian Roach (tied for second), Ben Cyr (fourth), Colton Novotny (fifth) and Clay Wells (sixth). Nick Marriotti also contributed.

“It was an outstanding team effort to capture this championship,” Kennedy said.