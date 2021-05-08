April 19, 2023
Shaw Local
Friday’s stars: May 8, 2021

By Kevin Hieronymus
Hall's Trez Rybarczyk makes contact with the ball for a base hit.

Hall's Trez Rybarczyk takes his rips Friday night. (Scott Anderson)

These area athletes shined on the diamond Friday

Trez Rybarczyk (Hall/baseball)>Hit grand slam, had 5 RBIs and was winning pitcher in 11-1 win over St. Bede

Mac Resetich (Hall/baseball)>Had three hits in 11-1 win over St. Bede

Kyler Lapp (Hall/baseball)>Had three hits, 2 RBIs in 11-1 win over St. Bede

Jacob Burns (PHS/baseball)>Had three hits, 5 RBIs in 19-0 win over Kewanee

Matt Lucas (PHS/baseball)>Had three hits, 3 RBIs in 19-0 win over Kewanee

Ryan Brucker (PHS/baseball)>Had two hits, home, 7 RBIs in 19-0 win over Kewanee

Jamie Reinhardt (PHS/baseball)>Had two hits, 2 RBIs in 19-0 win over Kewanee

Drew Woolley (PHS/baseball)>Had two hits, 2 RBIs in 19-0 win over Kewanee

Ryann Stoudt (SBA/softball)>Had two hits, RBIs in 10-0 win over Hall

Caroline Moskalewicz (SBA/softball)>Had two hits, RBIs in 10-0 win over Hall

Taylor Wetsel (PHS/softball)>Had three hits, 2 RBIs in 8-4 win at Kewanee

Isa Ibarra (PHS/softball)>Had three hits, 1 RBIs in 8-4 win at Kewanee

Olivia Alter (PHS/softball)>Had two hits, 2 RBIs in 8-4 win at Kewanee

Libby Boyle (PHS/softball)>Had two hits, RBI in 8-4 win at Kewanee

Katie Bates (PHS/softball)>Had two hits, 2 RBIs, winning pitcher in 8-4 win at Kewanee