Getting to know.... Ryan Schisler (Bureau Valley baseball coach)

Name: Ryan Schisler.

School: Bureau Valley High School.

Family: My wife, Tara, and I just had our first child in January. Ava is about to turn four months next week and is best buds with our dog Captain.

How many years at your school: Four.

What sports do you coach: High school and junior high baseball.

Do you teach at the school: I teach in the Social Studies department at the high school.

What’s the best part of coaching at your school: I love being a part of BV. My parents are both Manlius High School grads, and I spent a ton of time down here with my grandparents. As an outsider growing up, I was jealous of the success that BV had in the early 2000s and always wanted to be a part of that. Now, getting the opportunity to help grow that same success here with the kind of fantastic kids we have in our building... it doesn’t get better for me.

Why do you coach: First and foremost, I love baseball. I’ve been pretty much singularly focused on baseball since I was 4, so when my playing career came to an end, making that transition was a no-brainer. Ultimately, I became a teacher, because I think there is so much to be gained from building relationships with young people, so coaching is an extension of that investment, as well.

What have been some of your most memorable moments: Well, my wife would expect me to say having our daughter was pretty memorable! On the diamond, it’s tough to top my senior year at Coe. We won the regular season and postseason conference championships, set a school record for wins at 32-12, and were ranked in the top 20 in the nation. The opportunity to dogpile on the mound after a championship was pretty incredible.

Do you have any other previous coaching positions: Prior to coming to Bureau Valley, I was an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Coe College for six seasons.

High school/college you went to: Morrison High School, Coe College.

Your playing background: I played baseball and football all four years at Morrison High School. After finishing at Morrison, I played four years at Coe as a pretty slow-moving corner outfielder with a very average arm. Fortunately, I was able to hit well enough to start all four years and earn a couple of All-American selections my junior and senior years.