Princeton's Nolan Scott defeated L-P junior Joe Pohar 6-1, 6-4 at No. 1 singles on Tuesday to help the Tigers to a 5-0 victory in Princeton. (Shaw Local News Network)

PRINCETON – Princeton coach Connie Lind watched her No. 1 doubles team of Jackson Dressler and Reid Orwig finish their second tiebreaker set against LaSalle-Peru on Tuesday and said, “Gosh, I love this game.”

The Princeton coach was really loving the Tigers’ game Tuesday.

The Dressler-Orwig 7-6, 7-6 win, both by 7-3 tiebreaks, capped a 5-0 sweep by Lind’s Tigers.

The Tigers improved to 2-1 in the first week of competition.

“With very little practice, our boys have played extremely well,” Lind said. “I think with all this play, our boys are really playing together and as a team.”

I’m at phs tennis courts where tigers host L-P. Coach Connie Lind talks to No. 1 doubles Jackson Dressler and Reid Orwig, who try to rally in second set after winning the first #bcrsports pic.twitter.com/Nq2gGIhFMw — BCR Sports Editor (@bcrsportsed) April 27, 2021

Nolan Scott and Jacob Swift swept both singles matches by identical 6-1, 6-4 scores.

Scott downed L-P junior Joe Pohar at No. 1 singles while Swift duplicated the win at No. 2 singles against L-P junior Alex Lucero.

Swift is 3-0 in his debut tennis season, having come out for the team last year but not having a chance to play when COVID-19 hit. He’s surprised himself how well he’s done.

“I had nothing going on, so I thought I might as well try tennis. Was going to play last year, but Corona shut us down,” he said.

“At No. 2 singles, he’s playing very well,” Lind said.

Dylan Gross and Tyson Phillips teamed up for a 6-2, 6-2 win at No. 2 doubles against Cavs Ethan Picco and Traeger Abens.

Princeton boys tennis sweeps LaSalle-Peru, 5-0 (Shaw Local News Network)

Twins Nolan and Karter Mallory won for the Tigers at No. 3 doubles, 6-0, 6-0, over L-P’s Noah Sherman and Elijah Arthur. They improved to 2-1 on the season.

Things work out OK on the court, most of the time, they said.

“It’s quite unique, different. Not a bad team, but there could be a little more teamwork,” Karter said.

“Some of the off the court can bleed into on the court when you’re living together all the time. And sometimes that can be good and sometime that can be bad, just depends,” Nolan said.

Nolan said they played “pretty clean” and didn’t make many mistakes.

“Serves we’re doing a lot better today because the wind died down. So that really added to playing well today,” he said.

The meet already was decided, but the No. 1 doubles match kept both sidelines into the game as they went into a double tiebreaker. Dressler and Orwig outlasted Adam Sarabia and Andrew Bollis, 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-3).

“Tiebreakers are always fun. Kind of why you play the sport, L-P coach Aaron Guenther said. “It was unfortunate they both went Princeton’s way. But it was a learning experience.

“We’ve got Andrew Bollis, who’s a freshman out there, so this is his first high school match. And he plays two tiebreakers at No. 1 doubles. That’s a pretty hard experience to get better from.”

Lind said her No. 1 doubles communicate well and play together and are very aggressive and “both want to win.”

L-P's Andrew Bollis (left) and Adam Sarabia team up a No. 1 doubles for the Cavs Tuesday at Princeton

It was the first match of the season for the Cavs and Guenther said it was just good to get out and play.

“For a lot of the kids, this was their first high school match period. So it was good to play and get experience and hopefully tomorrow at practice we can take what they learned today an improve on that,” he said.

* Notes: Scott got a bonus round Tuesday against Dawson Newendyke of Rock Falls, who is playing unattached and needing to get six matches in to be eligible for the postseason. Scott won, 6-4 6-0. ... PHS also won the JV meet, 4-1, with wins from Ben Anderson (10-2) and the doubles of Matthew Sims and Niklas Schneider (11-9), Trent Schafer and Josh Orwig (10-3) and Michael Ellis and Eli Skaggs (10-7).