The LaMoille-Ohio Lady Lions saw their season come to a finish with a 25-12, 25-16 loss to Indian Creek in the Little Ten Conference Tournament Tuesday night. Team members are (front row, from left) McKenna Klein, Trinity Wheeler, Ella Cherry and Kylee Brown; and (back row) Grace Wojcik, Leah Williams, Sarah Henrikson, Ki’Ayana Moore, Meghan Davis and Bella Drummer. (Photo contributed)

The LaMoille-Ohio Lady Lions saw their season come to a close in Little Ten Conference Tournament play Tuesday night in Shabbona.

L-O was knocked out with a 25-12, 25-16 loss to the host Timberwolves, who advanced to the semifinals.

Stat leaders for L-O were Meghan Davis (3 points, 1 ace, 5 digs, 2 kills), Ki’Ayana Moore (2 blocks, 5 kills) and Ella Cherry (9 assists).

L-O finished with an 3-8 record, going 3-6 in conference.