Musketeers win own Malden Girls Invitational

The Malden Musketeers won its own Malden Invitational girls basketball tournament.

Malden defeated second-place Neponset and third-place Princeton Christian Academy.

Malden’s own Emmalee Joiner and O.L. Adams were named to the all-tournament team along with Abigail Harris and Sianna Doran of PCA and Marlee Bates of Neponset.

Musketeers are Greta Wallace, Haleigh Linker, Jameson Morse, Raegan Burns, Kiyrra Morris, Susanna Bohm, Isabella Bauer, Macey Hall, Emmalee Joiner, O.L. Adams, Danka Burden and Riley Rauh.

They are coached by Nate Jones.