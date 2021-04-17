August 23, 2023
Musketeers win own Malden Girls Invitational

By Kevin Hieronymus
Malden won its own girls invitational girls basketball tournament. Team members are (front row, from left to right) Greta Wallace, Haleigh Linker, Jameson Morse, Raegan Burns, Kiyrra Morris and Susanna Bohms; and (back row) Coach Nate Jones, Isabella Bauer, Macey Hall, Emmalee Joiner, O.L. Adams, Danka Burden and Riley Rauh.

The Malden Musketeers won its own Malden Invitational girls basketball tournament.

Malden defeated second-place Neponset and third-place Princeton Christian Academy.

Malden’s own Emmalee Joiner and O.L. Adams were named to the all-tournament team along with Abigail Harris and Sianna Doran of PCA and Marlee Bates of Neponset.

Musketeers are Greta Wallace, Haleigh Linker, Jameson Morse, Raegan Burns, Kiyrra Morris, Susanna Bohm, Isabella Bauer, Macey Hall, Emmalee Joiner, O.L. Adams, Danka Burden and Riley Rauh.

They are coached by Nate Jones.