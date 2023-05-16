Grief and Depression After a Loss

During a time of loss, many people experience intense emotions and symptoms similar to – or including – depression. Intense feelings of sadness; the need to withdraw from friends and family; loss of appetite or sleep; anxiety; and uncontrollable anger are all common. You can experience moments of joy, and then the saturation of sadness or even guilt may surface. Grief is personal, and everyone must cope in their own way. But there are some things you can do to be proactive when dealing with a loss.

Start a Journal

Make yourself accountable. A good example is to list the good things in your life: I have a family, a home, a job, water, electricity, the sun came out today. Keep it simple in the beginning, then start challenging yourself to think and write more deeply.

Be Mindful of Your Alone Time

People suffering from depression often begin to isolate themselves. After a loss, it is important to be mindful of the time you are spending alone. While it is perfectly normal to want peace and quiet, it’s good to remain active. Force yourself to go out, take a walk, phone a friend, or go to lunch.

Allow Yourself the Experience

Life is full of lessons, even at the time of loss. No one has the same experience. There will be birthdays, anniversaries, holidays, and other occasions to be part of. Acknowledge the day and celebrate your memories.

Check Your Progress

Read the first few pages of your journal. Are you still struggling to do daily activities? Do you still have feelings of guilt? Are you spending more time in isolation? If these feelings don’t subside, then it may be an opportunity to reach out to family or friends, or to consider counseling or other professional help. You don’t have to grieve alone. There are people and resources to help you.

For more information, visit norbergfh.com or call us at 815-875-2425.

Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments

701 E Thompson Street

Princeton, IL 61356

PH: (815)875-2425

FX: (815)875-6072

www.norbergfh.com

Norberg Memorial Home logo