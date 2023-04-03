CRAZY AFTER A LOSS

Crazy? It’s a word I’ve heard often used when talking with families while making arrangements for their loved one. It’s a term that encompasses all the feelings and emotions you may experience during the first stages of grief. This feeling may last longer in some, but the uncertainty at the time of loss, make some of us feel, well, a bit crazy.

What is my new normal? Start by defining what normal means for you, then expand from there. You are a limitless being, capable of doing amazing things, but now, you feel alone, lost, unsure, negative, sad and maybe a bit like you are losing your mind. It’s ok, this is normal.

Emotional Shock is usually one of the first feelings. The definition of shock is as follows, “a sudden upsetting or surprising event or experience” The Oxford Language Site. Further researching the term “Emotional Shock” finding the symptoms to be: denial, numbness, disassociation, panic, anger, breathlessness, headache and nausea. I went on a tangent looking up words, all leading back to grief. Knowing that, makes this next statement even more important. YOU ARE NOT ALONE.

Some grieving may not have a choice and have to try to return to normalcy immediately. Throwing yourselves back into the life you knew trying to ignore what you just went through. Trust me, those feelings tend to find a way out at the most inopportune moments.

Journal, journal, journal. I have to write stuff down so I don’t forget. When you are in a space of grief, between your thoughts of loss, you will also have flashes of light, hold on to those and write about things you want to do, have to get done, and new goals. Even if your goal is to not cry for an hour, keep it simple and achievable, then add more. I was always told you don’t learn when you are in your comfort zone. It’s ok to feel how you feel, it’s easier to see improvement if you write it down and reread it. We forget how good things were and try to protect ourselves from how bad it was. There are times in life we need to remember the pain to appreciate the progress #janism142

I feel like this article is crazy, with no continuity. Crazy right?

Written By: Janice L Smallwood

