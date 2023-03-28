What Keeps the Wheels Turning at The Bike Place?

You, actually. We depend on you. Yes, we rescue, repair, recycle, sell, and give away bicycles. But, The Bike Place in Princeton is more than just a bike shop.

Since 2018 we have grown to become a regional nonprofit resource for bicycle-friendly communities.

Every week people walk into The Bike Place looking for a solution to a problem that can be solved with a bicycle or tricycle–getting to and from work, the grocery store, or school.

Who gets bikes? Children and adults with disabilities. A family whose house burned down. Temporary residents of the PADS shelters in Peru and Ottawa. Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore in Peru. Freedom House. Residents of the Hi-Rise and Clark House.

And…pre-schoolers at the Zearing Child Enrichment Center. Organizers of the Z Tour. Actors and staff at Festival 56 theater. Kids in the summer reading program at the Walnut Public Library. Food pantries; a provider of healthy meals for hungry people in Moline.

Fundraising raffles, silent auctions, and resale shops ranging from the United Way, Rotary, and Chamber of Commerce. Senior citizens groups. Music and art programs in LaSalle, Peru, and Mendota.

Are you among the nearly 2,800 people whose bikes have come and gone through The Bike Place? You can be.

Join us in thanking those who give us their bikes that they no longer ride. Thank volunteers Inspirational like the fifth grader who worked in our “Earn a Bike” program so he could give a bike to his cousin. Grandparents who get bikes for their children’s children. Thrivent Financial, Princeton Rotary, Princeton Police Department, Allegion, and generous donors whose contributions are matched by their employers, like Cisco.

Pedal it Forward with us. Visit sponsorabike.com

Don’t miss the Princeton Bike Festival Friday, June 23, and the Z-Tour Saturday, June 24.

815-797-2399

701 North Main Street

Princeton, IL 61356