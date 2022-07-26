When The Heck Is My Monument Going To Be Installed?

As you know, these last couple of years have been very trying on the granite side of the funeral home business. We would like to take a moment and go over some of the issues causing these delays.

A lot of monuments sold in the United States are made from granite that is quarried in China, India and elsewhere overseas. A lot of stone-working equipment comes from Europe. Rising shipping costs. Shipping delays has caused wholesalers and retailers to wait months for product as it sits offshore waiting for docks to open at US ports. Trucking is also an issue when getting granite. Many companies have multiple loaded flatbeds at their facility waiting to be delivered, but no driver to deliver the supplies.

What used to take 8-10 weeks to design, order and install, is now taking 8-10 months. Due to this fact, the monument companies can no longer guarantee a time frame for installation (this came directly from our suppliers/MFG). When monument material and supplies are received, it’s for an order that’s already been placed, where as before, the monument companies just kept “stock” in their yard.

Domestic quarries have not been able to keep up with demand. Domestic facilities were not able to expand infrastructure to accommodate the uptick in orders, due to the rise in deaths due to COVID.

These are some of the issues that are causing the major delays we are seeing with headstone, monument and marker orders.

At this time, we will continue to do our best. You can still order a monument, it’s just going to take a little time.

We are beyond thankful to our community for being so understanding during these trying times. It’s almost makes you ask, “What Next?”

Janice L. Smallwood

Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments