Bureau County Health Department offers back-to-school immunizations

While many children are still enjoying summer, it won’t be long until students will be returning to the classroom.

Illinois state law requires certain immunizations for children and adults enrolled in childcare, school, or college. All students entering, transferring, or advancing into kindergarten through 12th grades will be required to show proof of receipt of 2 doses of mumps and 2 doses of rubella vaccine. In addition, students entering, transferring, or advancing into kindergarten, 6th, or 9th grades are required to show proof of receipt of 2 doses of varicella vaccine.

The Bureau County Health Department offers immunizations for both children and adults every Wednesday. Call ahead for an appointment time and bring immunization records to the appointment. Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

The charge for children who are eligible for the Vaccines for Children (VFC) program is $12 per dose, but the fee may be waived if the family is unable to pay for the vaccination. The fee for children who are not VFC-eligible varies by type of vaccine.

Available vaccines for children include: Chicken Pox, Diphtheria, Tetanus, and Pertussis (DTap), Flu shot, Haemophilus influenza type B (HIB), Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, Human Papilloma Virus (HPV), Meningitis, Measles, Mumps & Rubella (MMR), Pneumonia, Polio, Tetanus (Td), Tetanus, Diphtheria, and Pertussis (Tdap). The Bureau County Health Department also offers COVID and Influenza vaccines by appointment.

Immunizations are one of public health’s greatest achievements. Diseases that were once deadly, such as polio, are mostly eradicated. Unfortunately, thousands of people each year die from vaccine-preventable diseases in the United States. Immunizations are a critical component to keeping our community safe and healthy.

In order to continue protecting citizens from vaccine-preventable illnesses, the health department accepts private health insurance, Medicaid/Medicare and private-pay for both adults and children.

For Immunization Information or to Schedule an Appointment call 815-872-5091.