Practice water safety this summer

Summer is here, and pools are a popular spot to cool off.

Water safety is important, especially for children. Drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1-4, and only takes a moment. In fact, 69 percent of all drownings among children ages 4 and younger happen during non-swim times.

Death and injury from drownings happen every day in home pools and hot tubs, at the beach or in oceans, lakes, rivers and streams, bathtubs, and even buckets.

Make water safety a priority. To lower the risk of drowning and other water-related injuries to children, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends using “layers” of protection.

Even if lifeguards are present, a responsible adult should always be with your child. When children are playing in and around water, close and constant supervision become essential. Assign a water watcher to constantly keep eyes on children, especially during parties or picnics at the pool or lake when it’s easy to get distracted.

Teach children to always ask permission to go near water. Use life jackets near lakes and rivers, make sure they fit properly and are approved by the US Coast Guard. If you’re at the beach, always swim in a lifeguarded area.

Start swim lessons as soon as your child is ready. The AAP recommends swim lessons for all children, and their parents, as another layer of water safety. Recent studies suggest that water survival skills training and swim lessons can help reduce drowning risk for all children, including those 1 to 4 years.

Swim lessons will help ensure your child is water competent. This means they can enter water over their head and return to the surface, float or tread water for at least 1 minute, and turn over and turn around in water. Competent swimmers can also swim at least 25 yards and exit the water.

