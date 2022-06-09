Reasons to Have a Funeral

Funerals are a centuries-old tradition, but since they aren’t technically a requirement, have you ever wondered why you should have one?

Primarily, funerals are designed as an opportunity for people to discuss thoughts and feelings about someone we loved. It is a chance to acknowledge the passing of someone who meant something to us, and to say an appropriate goodbye.

But more than that, funerals provide a sense of community support and a safe place for families and friends to express whatever feelings they have, as Janice Smallwood of Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments explains.

“Funerals allow your loved ones the opportunity to begin the grieving process,” she said. “It allows family and friends to pay tribute. Funerals are meant to honor the life of the loved one.”

Although funerals can be a special social gathering, they are more about the loved one we lost than an occasion for them. It is important to understand the distinction.

Funerals acknowledge the reality of death and create a way for those left behind to begin the coping and healing process. It isn’t about forgetting but remembering the person we lost. Sharing meaningful stories and pleasant memories are great ways to honor someone who was a part of our lives. The funeral provides a formal occasion for this.

Additionally, specific funeral services are a way for a person’s legacy to begin to live on – and so is the burial. Whether with cremation or a traditional burial, the services themselves and the final resting place should signify something special about the deceased, which is why the reasons behind a funeral can be so personal.

“Funerals have so many selections and options now,” Smallwood adds. “We always say, ‘if it fits through the double doors, we will allow it.’ Each family is different.”

Many of those important options can be decided upon ahead of time with preplanning, something that can be crucial according to Smallwood.

“Preplan, preplan, preplan!” she explains. “If you want a service; if you want specific things such as songs, clothing, etc. then prearrangements are for you. This will ensure everything is taken care of and allows your family to take care of their hearts.”

