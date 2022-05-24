Nearly 450 million people worldwide are currently living with a mental illness, yet nearly two thirds of people with a known mental illness never seek treatment.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and you can join the national movement to raise awareness about mental health and help reduce the stigma that so many experience.

Mental health involves how we feel, think, act, and interact with the world around us. It also helps determine how we handle stress, relate to others, and make choices. Good mental health is about realizing our potential, coping with the normal stresses of life, and making a contribution to our community.

Good mental health is within everyone’s reach. The Bureau County Health Department works together with community partners to find ways to promote mental health in the community and to incorporate mental health education and encouragement into its programs.

Mental health is important at every stage of life, from childhood and adolescence through adulthood.

Over the course of your life, if you experience mental health problems, your thinking, mood, and behavior could be affected. According to www.mentalhealth.org , several factors contribute to mental health problems, including:

Biological factors, such as genes or brain chemistry

Life experiences, such as trauma or abuse

Family history of mental health problems

Mental health problems are common, but help is available. People with mental health problems can get better and many recover completely.

You don’t have to be alone, and help is always available. If you’re feeling alone and struggling,

reach out to The Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741 or National Suicide Prevention

Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK.

Bureau County Health Department: 526 Bureau Valley Pkwy., Princeton, IL, 61356 815-872-5091, www.bpmhd.org.



